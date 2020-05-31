Bulletin report

Four Howard Payne University students were recognized as Currie-Strickland Scholars at the 13th annual Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures in Christian Ethics, held earlier in the spring semester.

The students honored at the lectures were Paul Chandler, Connor Faught, Xavier Haines and Landon James, according to a news release from the university.

Chandler, from Mount Pleasant, graduated in spring 2020 with a major in Christian education. He is a youth ministry intern at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. He also worked in the HPU Office of Admission as a student and was the chaplain of Christian fraternity Delta Epsilon Omega. He plans to study in the Master of Theology and Ministry program at HPU and go into vocational youth ministry.

Faught, a senior from Brownfield, is majoring in the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Bible and social science with an emphasis in jurisprudence. He serves as youth minister at First Baptist Church of Gustine; is the president of HPU’s branch of Gamma Beta Phi, a national honor society; and is an honorary member of Delta Epsilon Omega. Following graduation, he plans to earn a master’s degree at HPU before pursuing vocational ministry.

Haines, a senior from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is majoring in Christian education and history. He is a youth ministry intern at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, a member of the HPU baseball team and a member of Delta Epsilon Omega. Following graduation, he plans to earn a master’s degree at HPU or work as a teacher and coach, while continuing to serve in youth ministry.

James, a senior from Bangs, is majoring in youth ministry. He is a member of Ministerial Alliance at HPU, is the food resource manager at Good Samaritan Ministries of Brownwood and is lead youth ministry intern at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. He plans to serve in youth ministry or international ministry, “as he is called.”

Currie-Strickland Scholars are selected annually by HPU’s Christian Studies faculty and staff based on an evaluation of candidates’ academic work and demonstrated excellence in thinking on the subjects of Christian ethics and theology. The Currie-Strickland lecture series is made possible through the generosity of Dr. and Mrs. Gary Elliston ’75 and was established to honor the life of Dr. David Currie ’75 and the memory of Phil Strickland.