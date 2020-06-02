The Silent Wings Museum will commemorate the 76th anniversary of D-Day virtually Saturday, June 6, and will have the museum open to the public.

The museum will be updating its social media pages throughout the day with exclusive videos and word games among other activities, marking the successful Allied landing on the beaches of France during World War II.

For those interested in visiting the museum for D-Day, Silent Wings, located at 6202 North I-27 near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, will be open to the public with free admission on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Silent Wings will be following the safety and health guidelines set by public officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic. On-site events that were previously scheduled have been canceled, including the screening of “D-Day Remembered” and displays of vintage aircraft and vehicles.

For more information, visit silentwingsmuseum.com.