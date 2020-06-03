There. Those are the words a troubled nation needs right now, a powerful statement from a Texan not known for his eloquence and whose previous rhetorical high point is generally acknowledged to have been an ad lib through a bullhorn.

While President Donald Trump is doing his bellicose worst to further divide a dangerously divided country, ex-President George W. Bush delivered the kind of words we used to think were standard issue from a president at a precarious time.

There’s nothing standard about Trump. In fact, most everything about him is substandard.

The Bush statement, issued Tuesday as Trump continued to spout divisive and self-congratulatory nonsense, was notable for its content and length. I don’t recall Bush issuing a 519-word statement for anything else since he left office in January 2009.

Yes, the words probably were written for him. But they were issued under his name.

“Laura and I are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country. Yet we have resisted the urge to speak out, because this is not the time for us to lecture. It is time for us to listen. It is time for America to examine our tragic failures. And as we do, we will also see some of our redeeming strengths.”

Bush referred to the harsh reality of the “shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country.”

Think what you will about Bush, and history already is judging him harshly on some fronts, but have we heard anything like this from the current White House occupant?

“It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future,” the Bush statement said. “This tragedy, in a long series of similar tragedies, raises a long overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society?”

Quick reminder: This guy’s a Republican, one rooted in principles that used to be considered Republican.

“America’s greatest challenge has long been to unite people of very different backgrounds into a single nation of justice and opportunity,” Bush said. “The doctrine and habits of racial superiority, which once nearly split our country, still threaten our union.”

He reminded us that the “heroes of America, from Frederick Douglass to Harriet Tubman to Abraham Lincoln to Martin Luther King Jr., are heroes of unity” and spoke of “stains on our character sometimes difficult for the American majority to examine.”

“We can only see the reality of America's need by seeing it through the eyes of the threatened, oppressed, and disenfranchised,” the statement said, acknowledging that, “Many doubt the justice of our country, and with good reason. Black people see the repeated violation of their rights without an urgent and adequate response from American institutions.”

He reminded us that “lasting justice will only come by peaceful means. Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress. But we also know that lasting peace in our communities requires truly equal justice.”

There was no mention of Trump, whom Bush neither endorsed nor voted for in 2016. But there was no missing the stark counterpoint between the Bush words from his heart and Trump’s words that seem to come from an ugly place in his gut.

It’s also possible we’re seeing the difference between a man of sincere religious belief and one who sees Sunday morning as tee time, churches as photo-op backdrops and the Bible as a book to be brandished as a political prop.

“This will require a consistent, courageous, and creative effort,” Bush said. “We serve our neighbors best when we try to understand their experience. We love our neighbors as ourselves when we treat them as equals, in both protection and compassion. There is a better way — the way of empathy, and shared commitment, and bold action, and a peace rooted in justice. I am confident that together, Americans will choose the better way.”

Americans have a choice to make on Nov. 3 that could go a long way toward determining the future, perhaps the existence, of this great and challenged nation. But here’s a frightening notion, one that’s not unreasonable to ponder because Trump has shown us nothing about him is too unreasonable to ponder: If he loses on Nov. 3, it’s possible that instead of a concession speech he’ll announce his 2024 candidacy.

I wrote recently about the possibility that Bush might endorse Democratic challenger Joe Biden this year. I was waved off that notion at the time by someone well-placed to know. I wonder if anything could happen that could change that.

I wonder if what’s happening now on the streets of our cities, something troubling enough to inspire Bush to issue the statement about it, could move him toward rethinking a hands-off approach to the upcoming election.

Neutrality is not a viable option this year.