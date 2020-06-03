One person died early Wednesday following a semi truck collision in Southeast Austin, according to medics.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 7600 block of FM 1625 at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was pinned following the crash, but medics did not say whether it was the semi truck driver or the driver in the other vehicle.

One adult patient died at the scene, medics said.

Multiple #ATCEMS @TCFRESD11 & @STAR_Flight_TC

assets responding to a reported Pinin Collision at ~7600 blk of FM 1625 Rd (02:38); Initial reports of a Semi vs Auto with 1 confirmed pinned patient. Extrication in progress, expect traffic delays & avoid the area if possible. MTF

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 3, 2020