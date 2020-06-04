Brownwood Regional Medical Center has updated its policy on visitors.

According to a BRMC press release:

Beginning June 3, one visitor will be allowed with each surgical patient and hospitalized in-patient (Isolation patients may not have visitors at this time).

Essential visitor must be the designated (same) visitor the entire stay.

Non-COVID Care Entry — Main Entrance (North Entrance) 1501 Burnett Road. Monday - Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Surgery Patients and the essential visitor will enter through the Main Entrance.

COVID Care or Suspected COVID symptoms patients will enter the Emergency Walk-in Entrance off Streckert Drive.

All essential visitors and scheduled patients will be screened

Essential visitors and patients coming for scheduled procedures must provide their own face covering or mask.

Masks must be worn in patient’s room when a provider or staff is present.

No visitors under the age of 17 are permitted.

If you have any of the following you may not visit:

• A fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing.

• Had unprotected contact with a confirmed COVID-19 person within the last 14 days.

• On Monday-Friday after 6 p.m. and before 6 a.m. or on the weekends everyone will enter the Emergency Walk-in entrance off Streckert Drive.

Please practice social distancing of six feet and practice frequent hand hygiene.

The guidelines are in place to protect our patients and medical teams. BRMC appreciates your understanding and cooperation.