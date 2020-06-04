The Brownwood school district has announced an update to Friday’s parade and graduation ceremony.

Based on Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders released June 3:

For the parade

As an added option, floats or trailers are now allowed, as long as distancing between riders is maintained. Vehicles are still restricted to street-legal cars and trucks (no ATVs, tractors, animals, etc.).

The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. The start location is Washington Street, which is the street between the Santa Fe railroad yard and the gran bins behind the train museum.

The ending place is the Brownwood Coliseum.

For the graduation

Tickets are now valid for the holder plus one. All plus one guests must hold a COVID-19 Screening Form for entry and enter with a ticket holder. Reference the FAQ for detailed procedures to be followed.

This allows more people to attend while still following distancing guidelines.

The ceremony begins at 8:15 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium.