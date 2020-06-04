The May session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned three new indictments against former Brownwood attorney Bill Ruth — for obstruction or retaliation, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and aggravated perjury.

The grand jury returned the indictments against Ruth, 55, who now lives in Fredericksburg, on May 28, records in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state. Ruth was booked June 1 into the Gillespie County Jail and released a day later on bonds totaling $6,000, jail records state.

Ruth, an attorney, also works in construction development, Ruth’s Facebook page states.

According to the indictments:

• Aggravated perjury — Ruth is accused of giving false statements under oath at a pre-trial hearing pertaining to his Jan. 11, 2019 arrest in Brown County.

• Obstruction or retaliation — Ruth is accused of fraudulently possessing the identifying information of a woman "in retaliation for, or on account of" her status as an informant and a prospective witness.

Ruth is accused in a November 2019 indictment of misapplying the fiduciary property of the woman.

• Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information — Ruth is accused of using the same woman’s name and date of birth, address, routing code, bank account number and government-issued identification number.

In the November indictment for misapplication of fiduciary funds, Ruth is accused of depositing a $43,000 settlement check — made payable to a woman and her attorney, identified as Ruth — into Ruth’s wife’s account, court documents state.

Ruth took to social media after that indictment to announce the "utterly insane" indictment and declare his innocence, asserting he is a victim of "obviously a bank error." Ruth asserted his client was paid in full three days after the "erroneous deposit."

The indictment contains an image of the settlement check, written in July 2017 on a Fredericksburg account.

Also in November, the Brown County Grand Jury returned three indictments — two misdemeanor and one felony — against Ruth in connection with his Jan. 11, 2019 arrest.

Those indictments were for resisting arrest and evading arrest, and assault of a peace officer, courthouse documents state.

Ruth was arrested that day after two deputies encountered him at his mother’s home on County Road 233 and told him they were serving a warrant for contempt of court, according to a deputy’s report.

That led to an altercation in which Ruth was tased by one of the deputies.