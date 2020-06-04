“Have you come to a show yet? You should come. You should come tonight.”

Jhonathan Dominguez of Dallas spoke those words Thursday morning at the Brown County Youth Fair grounds, where the an outdoor circus is being held this week.

It’s not your typical circus. There are no tents, no big top, no elephants or other large animals.

Formed as a result of COVID-19, it is what Dominguez described as the world’s first drive-in circus. For $35 a carload, visitors can park on the fairgrounds and be treated to a show that includes Dominguez and nine other performers.

The show will be in Brownwood through Sunday, with performance times at 8 p.m. nightly. On Saturday and Sunday, there will also be 5 p.m. performances. Each show lasts 80 minutes.

The show, according to its website, www.driveincircusshow.com, offers “world-class talent to glorify God” and consists of:

• The Dominguez Poodle Review from “America’s Got Talent”

• The X-Metal Riders in the globe of death

• BMX freestyle

• Jugglers

• Clowns

• Aerialists

• Motorcycle daredevils

• The holder of multiple world records, the only man to ever wheelie across Hoover Dam, Bryan Jackson

“This is totally different … we come in here with a mission to bring a message,” Dominguez said. “We have a prayer during the show.”

The message: “positive, hope, nothing is impossible,” Dominguez said.

The team — which consists of a total of 14 people from Texas, Europe and South America — put on its first show in Eastland, and Brownwood is its second show. The next stop will be Comanche.

Dominguez said he is a fifth-generation circus performer and fourth-generation motorcycle rider.

“We love entertaining people,” Dominguez said. “It’s very cool. It’s way different.”

The team doesn’t yet know what it will do after COVID subsides, Dominguez said.

According to the show’s website:

• The show will be an evangelistic outreach and in part, is being produced to share a positive message to all the families.

• Limited pre-order tickets available at DriveInCircusShow.com. Gates will open one hour before each show.

• Tickets are $35.00 per carload, so load up and come enjoy the show .

• Pickups with lawn chairs in the back are welcome but will not be able to park on front rows.

• For further information, call (941) 870 7444