A drug bust Friday in Brown County led to the arrests of 10 people, and four additional suspects who are jailed on unrelated matters were also served with warrants, Brownwood police said.

Law enforcement officials seized approximately 5 pounds of suspected THC concentrate, more than 1½ pounds of suspected marijuana and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, more than $2,000 in cash and seven vehicles, Brownwood police said via email.

“This investigation was extensive and thorough and could not have been accomplished without the assistance of our fellow criminal justice agencies,” Brownwood police said via email. “Brown County law enforcement will always partner with one another to combat this disease and will aggressively pursue criminals who prey on the citizens of Brown County.”

According to the email from Brownwood police:

In January 2018, information was received regarding the distribution of methamphetamine in Brown County, prompting an investigation by the Narcotics Division of the Brownwood Police Department.

As the investigation progressed, several suspects were identified who were suspect of working together as a drug trafficking organization within Brown and surrounding counties. It was learned this organization was consistently traveling to larger, metropolitan, communities and returning to the Brown County area where they were distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana.

In furtherance of that investigation members of the Brownwood/Brown County SWAT team executed narcotic evidentiary search warrants Friday at 2605 First St. and 2510½ Waco St in Brownwood, along with 3800 Lewis Ranch Road in Brown County.

Simultaneously, arrest warrants were served on suspected members of the drug trafficking organization by a task force of officers.

Agencies who assisted the Brownwood Police Department in serving the warrants were:

• Brown County Sheriff’s Office (Patrol and Jail Division)

• Early Police Department

• Santa Anna Police Department

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens

• Brown County constables Precinct 1 (Robert Mullins) and Precinct 3 (Roy Parrack)

• 35th District Attorney’s Office

• 220th District Attorney’s Office

• Brown County Adult Probation

• City of Brownwood Marshal’s Office

• United States Department of Homeland Security

While executing these warrants, officers recovered approximately 5 pounds of suspected THC concentrate, over 1 ½ pounds of suspected marijuana and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Additionally, items suspected of being proceeds of the

sale of illegal narcotics were seized. These items included more than $2,000 in U.S. currency and seven vehicles.

Brown County residents are reminded and encouraged to report suspicious activity related to the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, Brownwood police said in the email.

Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call the Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS

(8477). Crime Stoppers pays rewards to citizens and tipsters for confidential criminal information regarding crimes in Brown and surrounding counties.