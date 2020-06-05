June 9 – Recordbooks Due for County Review and Categories

15 – Deadline to RSVP for Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show

16 – D-7 4-H Horse Show, San Angelo, Texas

22 – State Fair Lamb and Goat Validation 9:00am at the Extension Office

23 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9:00AM – 12:00PM at Bob Clarks Pens

30 – Recordbooks Due to the Extension Office

BROWN COUNTY 4-H NEWS AND UPDATE

2020 – 2021 STEER/HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 23, 2020 9:00am – 12:00pm (MUST BE IN LINE BY 12:00pm) at Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

Safety Measures for Physical Validation Process

As we move forward with our validation this year, our goal is to ensure the safety of you and the committee; therefore, we will be implementing some different guidelines and protocols. With these guidelines in place, physical validation may take more time than usual but with your help we can make this run efficient as possible.

Recommended Practices:

•No more than 10 people should be out of their vehicles and at the validation workstation or table.

•We encourage at-risk family members to avoid validation, if possible. For more information, please visit CDC.gov.

•Paperwork and materials will be brought to the family’s vehicles for overview to allow the persons to remain in vehicles, until the time their individual livestock needs to be in place. Only at this time should persons exit the vehicle.

•To assist the validation committee, please do not wait until the last minute to arrive at validation. Validation will be June 23rd 9:00AM to 12:00PM

If you have any concerns or questions about the guidelines for this year’s physical validation, please contact us as soon as possible and we will work with you. Do not wait until the conclusion of the physical validation date to contact us.

We look forward to a great validation and appreciate everyone helping us work through this.

STATE FAIR LAMB AND GOAT VALIDATION

If you are exhibiting a lamb and/or goat at the State Fair, there will be validation on June 22nd 9:00m at the Extension Office. You must have purchased a tag to validate. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

BROWN COUNTY 4-H WALK ACROSS TEXAS AND WELLNESS LEAGUE

Brown County 4-H and the Healthy County Program are partnering for Walk Across Texas and Wellness League. This is a great opportunity to get moving and challenge yourself and family!

Get 8 people (friends, family, or teammates) to form a team and walk 832 miles in 8 weeks.

This is being sponsored by Brown County 4-H and Healthy County Program.

We will have prizes for teams. If you are interested in joining contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386.

2020-2021 MAJOR STOCK SHOW JUDGES

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2020 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers — Jirl BuckMadill, OK

Youth Prospect Steers — Spencer Scotten Nevada, MO

Youth Market Barrows — Chad Day, Atlanta, IN

Youth Market LambsJimmy DavisWalters, OK

Youth Market Goats — Barrett Carlisle, St. Leavenworth, KS

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show

Steers — Jarold Callahan, Yukon, Oklahoma

Barrows — Travis Platt, Roanoke, Indiana

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, Virginia

Wether Goats — Harlan Yocham II, Sapulpa, Oklahoma

2021 San Angelo Stock Show

SteersChad CoburnSterling City, Texas

BarrowsAaron CobbLake City, Arkansas

Wether LambsJason SimpsonAult, Colorado

Wether GoatsBrent JenningsKenly, North Carolina

2021 San Antonio Stock Show

Steers — Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Associate Steer Judge — Dr. Parker Henley, Stillwater, OK

Barrows — TBA

Wether Lambs — Todd Wise, Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, VA

2021 Houston Livestock Show

Steers — Shane Bedwell, Holt, MO

Barrows — ustin Rodibaugh, Rensselaer, IN

Seth SwensonNewark, IL

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Wether GoatsDr. Mark HogeGood Hope, IL

2021 Rodeo Austin

Steers —Nick Fitzsimmons, OK

Barrows— Ben Bobell,IL

Wether Lambs — Evan Snyder,PA

Wether Goats — Spencer Scotten, OK

RECORD BOOKS

It is that time to start putting your record book together. If you are planning on putting a record book together here is the website to find the forms and other information you may need for your record book https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/recordbooks/

Due Dates:

• June 9th – Must submit recordbook for county review and categories

• June 30th – Final due date to submit recordbooks

If you need assistance, training material or have any questions contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

DISTRICT 7 COUNCIL OPPORTUNITY

The District 4-H Council provides opportunities for youth involvement in 4-H program development. It is an advisory committee which assists in making plans and executing these plans at the district level.

Their function is:

• to advise the district Extension staff on programs for 4-H youth

• facilitate representation on the Texas 4-H Council

• maintain linkage with county 4-H councils

• assist with the development and implementation of district events and activities

• provide opportunities for 4-H youth to learn democratic principles and procedures

• interpret the 4-H program to the public

AGE REQUIREMENTS – The president, vice president, and delegate-at large must be between the ages of 16 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected. The second vice president, third vice president, secretary, public relations officer and parliamentarian must be between the ages of 15 and 18 as of August 31 of the calendar year in which they are elected.

To apply for a District 7 Council Officer position, you must have served as a Brown County Council Officer. If you are interested in applying for District 7 Council Officer, please contact Nick Gonzales so that we can provide you with an application.

DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW

The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 16th at the Spur Arena in San Angelo, Texas. The Spur Arena is located at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo grounds. You must have validated your horse on 4-H Connect by May 1st to participate in the show. Registration opens on 4-H Connect May 11th – June 1st. The cost for the Horse Show will be, Qualifying and Open Classes- $15 per entry / Futurity Divisions- $20. For more information contact Nick Gonzales.

JUNIOR/INTERMEDIATE FASHION SHOW

The District 7 Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show is set for Tuesday July 14, 2020, in Burnet, Texas. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Extension Office by June 15th. For more information contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

SHEEP CAPITAL LAMB CAMP

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County are proud to present the 4th Sheep Capital Lamb Camp to be held in San Angelo, Texas on the fairgrounds of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo.

The camp will be open to incoming 3rd Graders through seniors in high school, and exhibitors of all levels of experience are welcome to participate. Registration is limited to the first 80 paid campers. The cost of the camp is $175 per camper and $75 for adults/sponsor. The registration fee will include breakfast and lunch Saturday and Sunday, t-shirt, camp packet, educational seminars, and lots of hands on learning. Camp will be a three-day program, kicking off on Friday, July 31st at 1:00 pm and conclude Sunday, August 2nd following lunch.

For more information contact Brittni Kaczyk at 325-653-7785 or Josh Blanek at 325-659-6522.

Registration is available beginning May 1st and can be found attached to this email or at:

https://www.sanangelorodeo.com/events/2020/sheep-capital-lamb-camp

Rabbit disease update

Since May 6, 2020, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) has received two new confirmations of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2) in domestic rabbits on one Lubbock County premises and one Midland County premises. In Texas, RHDV2 has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in the following counties: El Paso, Hamilton, Hockley, Lampasas, Lubbock, and Midland. RHDV2 is a fatal, viral disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbits, including hares, jackrabbits and cottontails. It does not affect humans, or other animal species.

“The Commission would like to remind all rabbit owners and breeders to maintain robust biosecurity practices on their farms and in their homes," said Dr. Andy Schwartz, State Veterinarian and TAHC Executive Director.

Texas veterinarians have succeeded in coming closer to securing the European RHDV2 vaccination in an effort to protect and prevent the spread of this foreign rabbit disease.

“The TAHC will continue to work hard to quickly approve private veterinarians to import the vaccine from overseas. We are hopeful Texas veterinarians will begin to receive the vaccine in the next two to three weeks and the vaccination process can begin. Once vaccination occurs, rabbit owners must continue those strong biosecurity practices to protect the health of their rabbits,” said Schwartz.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has confirmed RHDV2 in the wild rabbit population. “We continue to receive reports of dead rabbits in the Trans Pecos and Panhandle regions of the state, said Dr. Bob Dittmar, TPWD wildlife veterinarian.” If people notice sick or dead wild rabbits, they should contact their local TPWD wildlife biologist. To learn more about RHDV2 in wild rabbits, visit the TPWD website. This highly contagious foreign animal disease spreads between rabbits through contact with infected rabbits or carcasses, their meat or fur, or contact with contaminated food, water, or materials. RHDV2 can persist in the environment for a very long time. These factors make disease control efforts extremely challenging once it is in the wild rabbit populations.

“The TAHC encourages rabbit owners to keep their rabbits secure at home and cease all unnecessary movement of rabbits to aid in preventing further exposure to or transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Susan Rollo, State Epidemiologist. “States like California are beginning to enforce movement restrictions on rabbits entering from other RHDV2 infected states. So, if you have plans for interstate movement, be sure to call the state of destination for any specific entry requirements.

The following procedures can reduce the chance of RHDV2 and other contagious diseases from affecting domestic rabbits.

• House rabbits indoors if possible.

• Do not allow pet, feral, or wild rabbits to come in contact with your rabbits or gain entry to the facility or home.

• Always wash your hands with warm, soapy water between pens and before and after entering your rabbit area.

• Keep a closed rabbitry. Do not introduce new rabbits from unknown or untrusted sources.

• If you bring new rabbits into your facility or home, keep them separated from your existing rabbits. Use separate equipment for newly acquired or sick rabbits to avoid spreading disease.

• Control flies, rats, cats, dogs, birds, etc. that can physically move the virus around on their feet or body.

• Do not collect outdoor forage and browse to feed rabbits since it may be contaminated.

• Remove brush, grass, weeds, trash, and debris from the rabbitry to reduce rodents.

• Protect feed from contamination by flies, birds, rodents, etc.

• Remove and properly dispose (i.e. bury or incinerate) of dead rabbits promptly.

• When moving rabbits or restocking pens disinfect all equipment and cages with 10% bleach mixed with water or other approved products. Properly dispose of bedding. Items made of wood are difficult to disinfect and best discarded.

• Breeders should review their biosecurity plans for gaps and all rabbit owners should establish a working relationship with a veterinarian to review biosecurity practices for identification and closure of possible gaps.

Rabbit owners who have questions about RHDV2 or observe sudden death in their rabbits should contact their private veterinarian. Private veterinarians are requested to contact the USDA-APHIS or the TAHC to report any suspected cases at 1-800-550-8242. Report all unusual mass morbidity (sickness) or mortality (deaths) events to the TAHC.

Visit https://www.tahc.texas.gov/animal_health/rabbits/ for more information and resources on rabbit hemorrhagic disease. The TAHC will send weekly RHDV2 updates as long as confirmations are received. To receive updates, subscribe to the rabbit email distribution list here.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began August 15, 2019. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

