The Brownwood Public Library has entered a staged reopening plan that includes an overhauled Summer Reading Club.

The library wanted to provide a program for young readers that challengs them and creates a sense of community, without gathering in large crowds, library director Becky Isbell said.

Isbell explained the new program, which began June 1 and uses a scavenger hunt app with new challenges every day. Young readers will have challenges in topics including photography, math, science and art.

Many of the challenges can be done from home, although some will require families to get out in the community.

For all of the challenges, participants can see each other’s photos by downloading the app GooseChase to their phones, then joining one of four games with these codes:

• 1BV9XD

• EZ8DQW

• 97GDL5

• WK511Q.

The games are identical, and families are asked that each child join only one game. If a family has more than one child using the same phone app, each child may use a different code to play his or her own game.

“I’m pretty excited about this,” Isbell said. “So instead of getting all the kids to go to Adams Street (Community Center) and come to programs here at the library, we’ve got the scavenger hunt app.

“Every day they’ve got about three to five challenges. They pick up a packet at the library, and the fun thing is, if you get on the apps you can see what the kids are doing.”

Isbell opened the GooseChase ap on her phone to show what participants have posted.

“This is photography challenge III — take a picture of your favorite place to read,” Isbell said. “So this kid’s favorite place is in their hammock …”

Referring to the math challenge, Isbell said, “It’s math but it’s fun stuff. So they cut it out and they make tangram shapes out of the stuff they cut out, and take a picture of it.

“I love looking at what the kids are doing. Take a picture of the sunset or sunrise, daily reading, something in your favorite color. I’m just loving seeing what the kids are doing every day. It creates a fun community feel to it.”

A press release from the library contains information about the library’s reopening and the GooseChase game.

The library reopened for limited browsing on June 1, the press release states.

There will also be limited computer use, available by reservation. Call the library to make a reservation. At this time, the library will be open Monday through Friday, 9 through 6, and close for one hour from 12 to 1 for cleaning. We will also be open Saturday from 9 to 1.

The Genealogy Library will reopen with limited browsing June 1, from 9-2, Tuesdays through Fridays.

The press release also contains information about the GooseChase game and states:

We are very excited about our overhauled Summer Reading Club.

Our program this year will use a scavenger hunt app with new challenges every day. Kids will have reading challenges, photo challenges, math challenges, science challenges, art challenges and more!

Many of them can be done from home, some will require families to get out in the community. For all of the challenges, you can see the other kids’ answers and photos, creating a community event, even if we’re not all gathered together.

Every week, kids can stop by at the library and pick up a supplies packet to do the activities for the week.

All kids are encouraged to join the game! You can download the app and sign up now.

Download the app GooseChase to your phone. Then join one of four games with one of these codes: 1BV9XD, EZ8DQW, 97GDL5, or WK511Q. (The games are identical. Please only join one per child. If you have more than one child using the same phone app, each child may use a different code to play their own game.)