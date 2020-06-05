As a healthcare provider in the region, Hendrick Health System has always focused on high quality, safe healthcare. For the safety of the community, Hendrick is proceeding cautiously and asks that everyone continue to practice safe and healthy prevention methods inside its facilities.

Screening for all Entrants

All visitors, patients and staff are screened at designated entry points for COVID-19 symptoms.

Everyone entering Hendrick facilities will undergo a no-touch thermometer scan and be asked screening assessment questions. This screening is based on CDC guidelines for identifying respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus.

Visitation

To keep everyone safe, the number of visitors will continue to be limited to one essential person per patient. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is awaiting test results will not be allowed to visit patients or accompany patients undergoing surgeries or procedures.

Masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

All patients, visitors and staff are required to wear the appropriate form of personal protection equipment, covering the nose and mouth.

Cloth coverings or masks will be available for individuals if they do not have one.

Physical Distancing

All Hendrick facilities, including waiting rooms, adhere to safe physical distancing guidelines.

Doctor Visits

Hendrick telemedicine capabilities have expanded, and access to many physicians and specialists is now available. Additionally, safety precautions have been implemented in doctor offices. Patients should contact their providers for more information and available appointment options.

Increased Cleaning Protocols

Hendrick teams continue to work tirelessly to provide clean and safe environments. Frequent cleaning of all high-touch surfaces in public areas including waiting rooms, public restrooms, break rooms, nurses’ stations, entrances, cafeteria and public wheelchairs, will continue.

Enhanced UV light sterilization is conducted on all locations occupied by confirmed positive COVID-19 patients or those suspected of COVID-19.

If individuals are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, weakness, muscle pain, diarrhea, vomiting and loss of smell, they are encouraged to access Hendrick Health System’s virtual triage screening tool, available 24/7.

To begin the process, text “COVIDHELP” to 325-216-4824 or visit ehendrick.org and click on the link found in the COVID-19 Information section.

As healthcare services resume, Hendrick wants to reassure the community that all care sites are safe and caregivers are prepared to provide quality and safe patient-focused care. For more information, visit hendrickhealth.org/safecare.