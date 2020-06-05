The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between Friday, May 29 and Friday, June 5:
Tony Benson, 50, Brownwood, harassment
Tyler Glass, 18, Brownwood, burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, publish/threaten to publish visual material
Serna Guajardo, 23, Austin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, traffic charges
Ashleigh Mills, 33, Yoder, Colo., motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance
Devontray Ross, 17, Brownwood, assault
Michael Shepard, 52, Graford, aggravated assault family violence, interfering with emergency call
Gavin Slavik, 23, Brownwood, DWI
Kadejiah Henderson, 23, Brownwood, assault of pregnant person
Jenny Kelley, 33, Brownood, assault
Jesse Stewart, 51, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for evidence tampering
Ellis Still, 38, Brownwood, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance
Triston Kelly, 19, Sydney, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by minor, possession of alcohol by minor
Otis Lawrence, 66, Early, public intoxication
Brianna Leatherwood, 17, Brownwood, assault public servant, harassment public servant
Bradley Simpson, 24, Bangs, aggravated assault of child, indecency with child by sexual contact (three charges), sale/distribution/display harmful material to minor
Amy Burt, 40, Early, fraudulent possession of controlled substance/prescription
Skylar Carrier, 19, Early, fraudulent possession of controlled substance/prescription
Jose Segovia, 29, Brownwood, theft of trade secrets
Rachel Smithson, 22, Brownwood, theft of trade secrets