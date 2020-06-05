The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between Friday, May 29 and Friday, June 5:

Tony Benson, 50, Brownwood, harassment

Tyler Glass, 18, Brownwood, burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, publish/threaten to publish visual material

Serna Guajardo, 23, Austin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, traffic charges

Ashleigh Mills, 33, Yoder, Colo., motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance

Devontray Ross, 17, Brownwood, assault

Michael Shepard, 52, Graford, aggravated assault family violence, interfering with emergency call

Gavin Slavik, 23, Brownwood, DWI

Kadejiah Henderson, 23, Brownwood, assault of pregnant person

Jenny Kelley, 33, Brownood, assault

Jesse Stewart, 51, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for evidence tampering

Ellis Still, 38, Brownwood, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance

Triston Kelly, 19, Sydney, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by minor, possession of alcohol by minor

Otis Lawrence, 66, Early, public intoxication

Brianna Leatherwood, 17, Brownwood, assault public servant, harassment public servant

Bradley Simpson, 24, Bangs, aggravated assault of child, indecency with child by sexual contact (three charges), sale/distribution/display harmful material to minor

Amy Burt, 40, Early, fraudulent possession of controlled substance/prescription

Skylar Carrier, 19, Early, fraudulent possession of controlled substance/prescription

Jose Segovia, 29, Brownwood, theft of trade secrets

Rachel Smithson, 22, Brownwood, theft of trade secrets