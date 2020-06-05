Friday

The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between Friday, May 29 and Friday, June 5:


Tony Benson, 50, Brownwood, harassment


Tyler Glass, 18, Brownwood, burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, publish/threaten to publish visual material


Serna Guajardo, 23, Austin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, traffic charges


Ashleigh Mills, 33, Yoder, Colo., motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance


Devontray Ross, 17, Brownwood, assault


Michael Shepard, 52, Graford, aggravated assault family violence, interfering with emergency call


Gavin Slavik, 23, Brownwood, DWI


Kadejiah Henderson, 23, Brownwood, assault of pregnant person


Jenny Kelley, 33, Brownood, assault


Jesse Stewart, 51, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for evidence tampering


Ellis Still, 38, Brownwood, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance


Triston Kelly, 19, Sydney, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by minor, possession of alcohol by minor


Otis Lawrence, 66, Early, public intoxication


Brianna Leatherwood, 17, Brownwood, assault public servant, harassment public servant


Bradley Simpson, 24, Bangs, aggravated assault of child, indecency with child by sexual contact (three charges), sale/distribution/display harmful material to minor


Amy Burt, 40, Early, fraudulent possession of controlled substance/prescription


Skylar Carrier, 19, Early, fraudulent possession of controlled substance/prescription


Jose Segovia, 29, Brownwood, theft of trade secrets


Rachel Smithson, 22, Brownwood, theft of trade secrets