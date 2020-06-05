Brownwood police identified the 14 suspects who were charged Friday in connection with a drug bust.

Ten were arrested during the drug bust, and four additional suspects were served with warrants while incarcerated in the Brown County Jail on unrelated charges, police said.

The charges are listed that were avaialbe from Brown County Jail records.

Those arrested Friday were

• Jeremy Wayne Peel, 35, engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 1 gram under 4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 4 grams under 200 grams, possession of marijuana over 4 ounces under 5 pounds.

• Monty Lee Lewis, 39, two charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, one charge each of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance under 1 gram and obstruction or retaliation.

• Michael Wayne Caraway, 37, engaging in organized criminal activity.

• Jolene Nichole Campos, 30, specific charges not available.

• Monica Kay Hernandez, 49, charges not available.

• Forrest Eaton, 36, engaging in organized criminal activity.

• Amy Beth Bailey, charges not available.

• Kristi Janyce Shumaker, 38, engaging in organized criminal activity

• Matthew Ryan Robertson, 34, charges not available.

• Charles Kyle Nelson, 33, charges not available.

Those in jail on unrelated charges and served with warrants were:

• William Ray Carroll, 48, charges not available.

• Sean Ray Brown, 42, charges not available.

• Reid Darwin Phelps, 55, charges not available.

• Payden Blaine Blackburn, 33, charges not available.