Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Monday morning fire at 2410 Englewood which spread from a shed to a mobile home.

According to a news release, the department arrived to the address at 4:25 a.m. and found a storage shed on fire, which was immediately adjacent to a mobile home. The fire spread to the residence, which caused crews with the department to enter the residence to begin extinguishing the fire.

The fire was reported by a Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling the area. According to the release, the deputy noticed smoke in the area and alerted the family in the residence.

When fire burned through the roof of the mobile home, the crews inside the residence evacuated and a defensive strategy was implemented. According to the release, units were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes nearby and was reported to be under control by approximately 6:00 a.m.

According to the release, no injuries were reported. Investigators from the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office have not released a cause for the fire.