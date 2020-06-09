Brownwood City Council members agreed Tuesday to amend an economic development agreement between the city, the Brownwood Municipal Development District and the owner of the Chick-fil-A restaurant under construction on East Commerce.

The council ratified earlier action by the BMDD to pay a $75,000 landfill fee and $10,000 for screen rental to process dirt from the construction site.

“Basically we’re going to assist them in getting rid of some debris that was found on the site, and the city will be screening it and taking it to the landfill,” BMDD director Ray Tipton said.

In other business, council members:

• Agreed to relieve County Surveyor Don King of any obligation to renew city plats.

• Voted 3-2 to amend the utility ordinance one first reading.

According to the agenda packet:

The city currently charges an after-hours service fee of $35 when a customer requests a water turn-on after 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If the request comes in after 4, this invariably causes overtime, so the fee is imposed to cover the additional cost.

On Friday, the normal shift for the service people in the Utility Department is over at noon. One person, on a rotating basis, continues to be on duty until 5. If a large number of work orders are created on Friday afternoon, this creates a backlog and the service person frequently has to work late into the evening.

As a result, the utility department asked to move the time for the service charge on Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m.