After reopening June 1 after a COVID-imposed shutdown, the Brownwood Public Library is busy helping the community.

Becky Isbell, the library’s director, gave Brownwood City Council members Tuesday a snapshot of some of the library’s programs now that it has reopened.

Highlights include:

• Revamped Summer Reading Club. “We’ve totally re-enacted it this year,” Isbell said. “We’ve got a scavenger hunt app and the kids every day get three to five challenges. They’ve got reading challenges, photography scavenger hunts, science math, building, art, all kinds of fun things.

“I’ve heard from parents that are really grateful to have something for their kids to do this summer, with so much closed,” Isbell said. “I’ve spoken with the schools. They’re really concerned about summer slide this year, where the kids lose several months of instruction over the summer months.”

• Shop Local challenge. “We partnered with the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce and we’re going to be doing a Shop Local challenge,” Isbell said. “That’s still in the works. We’ve got the gears going on that and hopefully it will help our economy here.”

• CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant — “Libraries are included in the CARES grant,” Isbell said. “We have applied for a grant to do several things to help our local economy community. I was hoping to tell you we got the grant by now but we’re still waiting to hear.”

• Mobile hotspots — “We will be getting 25 hotspots to lend to our community, so this will help the kids who can take them home to get on the internet to do their schoolwork,” Isbell said.

• Workshops on job hunting — “we’re working with nationwide company that will do a series of workshops for the library about searching for jobs,” Isbell said.

• Space for telemedicine — the library will create a space for people to communicate with their doctors via telemedicine.

“These are just a few of the highlights of what we’re doing right now,” Isbell concluded.