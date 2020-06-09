The City of Brownwood’s two swimming pools have tentative opening dates that are days away, with capacity initially limited to 50 percent based on the governor’s COVID recommendation.

The Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center is tentatively scheduled to open at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and Wiggins Pool has a schedule of opening at 2:15 p.m. Friday, the city’s parks and recreation director, David Withers, announced Tuesday at the Brownwood City Council meeting.

Those opening dates are contingent on the cloudiness from chemicals being filtered out of the water, Withers said. Withers hopes to have firm opening dates announced later this week.

The morning sessions at the aquatic center will not open until lifeguard certification is completed June 26. The pool’s schedule until then will be:

• Monday — closed.

• Tuesday and Thursday — 2:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Friday and Saturday — 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• Sunday — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Once morning sessions open, they will be held Tuesday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Wiggins pool hours are:

• Monday — closed

• Tuesday to Sunday — 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

At the Aquatic Center pool, work has been completed on replacing the pool liner, and minor maintenance continues, Withers told council members.

“They are coming back (Wednesday) to power wash the deck and vacuum the pool out,” Withers said. “We started filling the pool as of Sunday and the pool is almost full right now.”

The aquatic center pool has a maximum capacity of 424, so 50 percent is 212, Withers said. Wiggins has capacity of 240 so 50 percent is 120.

“We have power washed the pool at Wiggins,” Withers said. “It is full and we’re running chemicals there. Most of our challenges we’re looking at right now is our lifeguards. We need approximately 29 lifeguards to open both pools. We have 13 that’s already certified, four that need to be rectified and then we have right at 11 that we do need to have certified.”

Lifeguard certification classes will be held in the mornings and at night through June 26, Withers said.

Also at Tuesday’s council meeting, it was announced that other city facilities will open June 15 at 50 percent capacity. Withers said those facilities are the Brownwood Coliseum, Adams Street Community Center, the Bennie Houston Community Center and the Camp Bowie gym.