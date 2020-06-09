Brown County Commissioners Court members considered a proposal Monday to assign the TrueCore Behavior lease at the Oaks juvenile facility to a Nevada-based company called Rite of Passage.

TrueCore is pulling out of Texas, it was announced. The company entered a five-year lease with the county in 2019.

Commissioners took no action but will revisit the matter at their Monday meeting. Brown County Judge Paul Lilly said he favors putting the lease out for bid to see if the county can get more revenue than the $8,500 a month it receives from the TrueCore lease.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

• Approved renewing the Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance for county employees.

• Agreed to leave the burn ban in place.

• Took no action to restrict fireworks over the Fourth of July.

• Agreed to spend up to $10,700 for a tower structural analysis survey for a DPS tower being built.