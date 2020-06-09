Nearly 1,600 COVID cases have been completed in Brown County as of Tuesday afternoon, resulting in 60 positives, 1,510 negatives, 43 recovered, 23 pending and 10 deaths.

Those were the numbers Lisa Dick, health administrator for the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, provided to the Brownwood City Council Tuesday meeting.

Dick reported two unusual circumstances from the weekend.

A member of the band that was playing Friday at Waylon and Ray’s notified Brown County health officials Saturday he learned, after playing there, that he is COVID positive. The band member is not from brown County and was not tested in Brown County.

The musician was asymptomatic and was required by his “day job” to be tested periodically, Dick said. One of those tests came back positive.

Health officials recommend that those who was at Waylon and Ray’s Friday self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for fever, coughing, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell. The owner of Waylon and Ray’s closed the business temporarily to disinfect the business.

Dick also reported the health Department received one positive COVID test over the weekend. The person has not been in Brown County for two weeks, nor was he tested in Brown County because he is working out of town. He is in isolation outside of the county but is listed in the Brown County totals because reporting is based upon permanent addresses, Dick said.

The county currently has seven active COVID cases and “we have no one in the hospital,” Dick said.

“What’s happened since the last council meeting is, the National Guard has come in and they have done testing on all of the nursing homes,” Dick said. “It almost doubled our numbers as far as the tests we’ve received back. Right now we’re sitting at 1,593 tests that have been completed. The last time we had a council meeting we were below 800 or right at 800.

“This is a one-time testing of all of the nursing homes. Right now we’re not anticipating that they jump like that again. So we’re holding pretty steady. We also are seeing people that are coming into our community that we don’t have documented as cases, that still could be bringing in COVID.”