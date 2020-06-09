The City of Lubbock announced Tuesday that an employee in the Development Services Division has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the city, officials were notified about the employee’s test result on Monday. The employee worked at the Development Services counter on the first floor of Citizens Tower in downtown Lubbock.

The employee who tested positive, along with others in their immediate work area, are now following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Lubbock’s Health Department guidelines and self-isolating.

The city also added that on Monday, the entire first floor of Citizens Tower was professionally sanitized.

Due to the temporary reduction in workforce, there will likely be a delay in processing applications for building permits, land development, plats, water and wastewater taps among other services.

On Monday, the City reported nine new coronavirus cases. There are 756 confirmed total cases, with 196 cases still active in the county