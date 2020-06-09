Police: Man kills 2 daughters before killing himself

MESQUITE — A North Texas man shot and killed his two teenage daughters before turning the gun on himself, police said.

A police statement says officers were sent to a house in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite on a shooting call about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Inside the house they found the body of Raymond Haydel, 63, with a gunshot wound to the head.

A further search of the house revealed Haydel's 16- and 17-year-old daughters, each shot multiple times. Their identities were being withheld until relatives can be notified.

Judge stays Gutierrez execution

BROWNSVILLE — A federal judge on Tuesday stayed the execution set for next week of a man condemned for the fatal stabbing more than 20 years ago of an 85-year-old woman.

Ruben Gutierrez, 43, was to die next Tuesday for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her Brownsville home. Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 the woman had hidden in her home.

His attorneys, however, have long sought DNA testing of evidence they say could save him and the presence of a Christian chaplain in the execution chamber. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, by policy, prohibits all religious or spiritual advisers from entering the state death chamber for an execution.

Inmate granted parole after 40 years on death row

HOUSTON — An intellectually disabled Texas inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row has been granted parole, according to The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that it would be unconstitutional to execute Bobby James Moore because of his mental disability.

Moore, 60, was granted parole on Monday. Parole board spokesman Raymond Estrada said Moore will be released "upon processing by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice."

Moore fatally shot 72-year-old Houston grocery store clerk James McCarble in 1980 during a robbery. He was eligible for release despite his life sentence because his crime occurred before Texas introduced the option of life without parole in 2005.