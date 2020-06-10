EARLY — Larry McConn, economic development director for the City of Early, said “things are starting to get back to normal” after COVID.

“We’re starting to have some conversations with national developers again,” McConn said. “Try to get in a restaurant at lunch right now. You can’t. Everything is packed, and lines are around the building at all the drive-thrus.

“That’s exciting for us to see that. We are glad that (businesses) are reopening and it seems like the business has really picked up everywhere.”

McConn also noted the June 1 opening of Starbucks.”I know that there’ve been cars around the building ever since it’s opened,“ McConn said. ”We’re glad to have them. Any kind of new business with the power of the Starbucks is a great opportunity for the city, for both sales tax and property tax.”

In other activities, McConn noted:

• The ballparks at City Park are being readied for the start of play on Monday.

• Early City Council members approved spending up to $40,000 to replace the diesel fueling station at the fire and public works departments, which was damaged in a May 6 fire and explosion.

“We’re going to go back in with an automated system that will regulate the usage a little bit better,” McConn said. “It will have all the latest safety features on it, some concrete parking, automatic shutoffs, safety shutoffs, venting, all that stuff that’s required of it.”

A portion of the loss will be covered by insurance, McConn said.

“They were old tanks that were there, so the value on them was pretty low,” McConn said. “We’re going to go back in with new modern tanks. We’re really focused around the safety. It was an unfortunate accident. We hate that somebody got hurt on it and we don’t want to have that possibility in the future.”

• Council members agreed to assist Greenleaf Cemetery with $2,500 worth of in-kind help that will include patching roads in the cemetery.

Early founder Walter Early and other Early citizens are buried at Greenleaf, McConn said. “They’re a great organization and they’re really doing a lot to fix that up, and we’re glad that we can be a part of it,” McConn said of the Greenleaf Cemetery Association.

• Agreed to consider city-owned property at 819 Early Blvd., where Premier High School is currently located. Premier has expressed interest in buying the property, McConn said.