Thursday forecast for Austin: A bright yet mild summer day is ahead, Austinites!

Sunny skies will last throughout the day and temperatures will peak at a high near 93 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Normally on June 11 in Austin, the high temperature is 92 degrees and the low is 72 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be clear at night as temperatures decrease to a low around 65 degrees, forecasters said.

More cloudless skies and hot temperatures are expected on Friday:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 93. Clear at night with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 93. Clear at night with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 94. Mostly clear at night with a low around 69.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 94. Mostly clear at night with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96.