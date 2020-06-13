Deetress Peoples was biblically inspired when she was organizing her peaceful rally, which occurred Saturday morning around the town square in Canyon.

“We know that there is injustice happening in our nation, that racism does exist,” she said. “We are walking around the square seven times, just to (symbolize) what God had asked (Joshua) to do, to tear down the walls (of Jericho.) If he obeyed, the walls would crumble.”

“In this sense, if we obey and trust in God and pray, He will bring down the walls of injustice and racism.”

Around 200 people from Canyon and the area came to the square to participate in Saturday’s event, supporting Peoples’ message. Participants, including representatives from the West Texas A&M University football program, walked around the town square wearing all black, signifying the Black Lives Matter movement.

Before and after the march, participants gathered on the north end of the square, praying and joining together and singing “Amazing Grace.”

Members of the Canyon Police Department blocked off the square, allowing those in Saturday’s march to participate without interruption. A few protesters of the event sat or stood near the gathering, holding signs that said “All Lives Matter to Jesus” and “Canyon Police are the GOOD Guys!”

Peoples, a 16-year resident of Canyon, said she wanted to organize this event because of her son and because Canyon is their home. The support from the community, as well as the Canyon Police Department, meant a lot to Peoples.

“The fact that I am getting shown love and respect from my community speaks louder than words,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it, but to know that they out here, to stand with me, means the world to me. It means that my voice is being heard, and that we are going to stand together and pray that God will take away this problem … I am (also) very, very thankful for the Canyon Police Department and what they stand for and their encouragement, to me, to do this and for their support and their protection in this town.”

Stacy Frish, a 17-year Canyon resident and a participant in Saturday’s event, said she believes that with the university, it is important for the city to be inclusive. She believes it is important for individuals to be connected and talk to each other, which she believes the Canyon Police Department has done a good job of over the years.

“(This event is) awesome. It’s great,” Frish said. “I love the age range, the diversity as well as nationality diversity and color diversity. It’s fabulous.”

For Taylor Sullivan, a lifelong Canyon resident, this event means everything to her.

“It shows me that my community is really behind me and behind Black Lives Matter,” Sullivan said. “When she (Peoples) was speaking up there today, it kind of made me cry as well, knowing that we have this much support with everything that’s going on in the world. It makes me so happy … It just shows that no matter our background … we can come together for a cause.”

Coming together as a football team to this event is what stood out to Jeremie Karngbaye, a student who plays tight end for the WT Buffs.

“Man, it’s important just to know that we stand together in love. Our coaches came out here. Even though we don’t have everyone back on campus, everybody who is here came out here and just supported each other during this,” he said. “On Saturday nights, when we are on the field battling against another team, we are all in it together. It’s good to know that we are all in it together on the field, and we are all in it together off the field.”

Karngbaye said this event shined a light on the injustice in the community. He believes change will come over time.

Peoples said she hopes individuals continue to turn their eyes to God for that change during this time period.

“While we are here to protest the many injustices that are happening in the Black community, we are also here to turn our eyes to God, who created us in a unique way,” Peoples said. “We are trusting in Him in our sources in hope. He is the only one who can give us courage, strength and wisdom to tear down these walls. That’s my hope and my goal for this.”