Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT standoff, which occurred Thursday evening at a residence at 906 Ottawa Trail in a rural part of the county.

According to a news release, deputy marshals from the United States Marshals Service contacted the sheriff’s office after they had chased 27-year-old Rondale Scott Turner to a residence where he barricaded himself.

Turner was wanted for the following charges: Escape from Arrest; Eluding a Police Officer; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Grand Larceny; Possession of a Firearm After Former Felony Conviction; Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (methamphetamine); and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the release. Turner had reportedly stolen eight vehicles, including one police patrol vehicle in Guymon, Oklahoma, on May 27. Turner had also been involved in as many as five vehicle pursuits since May 29.

According to the release, the Randall County SWAT team was unable to make contact with Turner and therefore introduced chemical agents into the residence. After Turner did not surrender or make contact with the team operators, the team then used a robot, but were unable to locate Turner in the residence.

The team eventually made entry into the residence and conducted a search, but could not locate Turner. They believed that Turner might be in the walls of the residence, but did not locate him, according to the release. As officers were preparing to leave the residence, a deputy from the U.S. Marshals Service heard a noise, and Turner was finally located in a wall of the residence.

After locating Turner, the team was able to get the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, out of the wall and take him into custody. He was booked into the Randall County Jail. Deputies recovered three stolen guns and a stolen vehicle.

