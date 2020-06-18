Bulletin staff

Jerry Crouch, 38, of Early was arrested earlier this week by the Early Police Department and Texas Rangers on a charge of sexual assault, according to a news release from the Early police.

Crouch was arrested at the Insane Ink tattoo parlor in the 900 block of Early Boulevard.

A female reported that she was the victim of a sexual assault at the business while there for a tattoo, the report states.

Investigators said in the release that there may be additional victims and are asking for the public’s help.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Early Police Department at (325) 646-5322.