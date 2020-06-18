Harold McMillan took drags from a cigarette Thursday morning in East Austin with his face mask, there to protect against the coronavirus, laid on his chin.

McMillan, the director of the nonprofit DiverseArts, which supports the African-American art scene, was with local artists on 11th Street who were there to paint in bright yellow letters "BLACK ARTISTS MATTER" on the pavement — the second mural of its kind to be painted on an Austin thoroughfare this week.

"BLACK AUSTIN MATTERS" was painted onto Congress Avenue leading to the Texas Capitol between Sixth and Ninth streets on Tuesday.

About 50 artists and 30 volunteers helped in Thursday’s mural, said Clifford Gillard, president of Capitol View Arts.

The 11th Street mural has a lot to live up to, according to artists, visitors and organizers.

"It’s more than just a message of reclaiming the space. It’s saying, we need to invest in our Black artists, you know?" Gillard said.

The mural is on a street in what was known as the "Negro District" nearly 100 years ago. The area, which now makes up City Council District 1, was designated that way in a 1928 city plan as a strategy to isolate minorities.

Since then, East Austin has seen home and renting costs skyrocket, causing some Black residents to move elsewhere.

McMillan hopes the city sinks its teeth into providing resources to the area to make sure its not swallowed up by new condos and other developments.

The mural sits outside Victory Grill, a music venue and restaurant that during the Jim Crow era was on the Chitlin’ Circuit for Black performers. Tina Turner, Billie Holiday and B.B. King have all performed at the grill, Gillard said.

Next door to the grill is Kenny Dorham’s Backyard, a green space with an outdoor stage, community gardens and art off 11th Street. The space is named after Dorham, who was a Texas jazz musician.

McMillan envisions turning Kenny Dorham’s Backyard into a hub for indoor and outdoor performances, a mini music museum, a coffee shop and an art gallery.

"I’ve been talking about this stuff during my tenure here," McMillan, who has been in Austin for 40 years, explained. "But in one of the early waves of urban renewal, there was a proposal for a cultural center on that corner right there in 1980. So, this stuff has been put on the table and what we get are big boxes and professional offices and not a vibrant street scene."

"Basically, this is our last opportunity, because ... it’s about gone," he said.

Dana Bauerle-Knight, a local multimedia and performance artist, echoed McMillan’s call for more funding and resources.

"I’m glad that the protests have shone a light on this because, obviously Black lives mattering includes Black joy, so we need to be really fierce about how to make the cultural life expectancy of Black Austin flourish," she said.

Devyn Harris, who heard about the new mural from her friend in the Austin Justice Coalition, also wants the city to do more to support its Black community than just painting roads.

The mural is beautiful, Harris said, and makes a statement in a place where people are forgetting Black history and trying to erase the Black community.

Harris posed on the road for a photo with a fist in the air, but didn’t want anyone to think she just did it for Instagram.

"This is because I feel like I’ve been ignored my entire f---ing life and people are finally paying attention. My experience and everything has been forced to be quiet and palatable for white society my entire life and suddenly I don’t have to be," Harris said.

McMillan described what’s happening in the nation as a watershed moment as artists, volunteers and other locals shuffled in and out of Kenny Dorham’s Backyard.

The 11th Street and Congress Avenue murals, a project costing roughly $55,000, was planned by Capitol View Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the arts in East Austin, and social justice organizers at the Austin Justice Coalition.

Both murals will be paid for using COVID-19 relief money from federal or local funds, as artists involved were affected by the pandemic, said David Gray, spokesman for Austin’s Economic Development Department.

The murals are the latest demonstrations in the weeks after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in Minnesota on Memorial Day after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

City crews closed 11th Street between Waller and Lydia streets around 4 a.m. Thursday. The road will be closed until Sunday night so people can look at the mural.

As the sun started to peek out of overcast skies mid-morning, Austin artists began another painting project inside Kenny Dorham’s Backyard. Portraits of people killed by police, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Mike Ramos, and images of Whitney Houston and Kobe Bryant were painted onto white panels in the yard.

The panels will be on view in Kenny Dorham’s Backyard, which is a public space owned by the city, McMillan said. Eventually, the images will be a traveling installation, he said.

"This is exciting," McMillan said. "I like to see stuff like this happen. This... it feeds the soul and it’s a way to build community."