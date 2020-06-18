Bulletin staff

The Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action released this week a demographic profile of Brownwood including population, race and Hispanic origin, age and gender, education, labor force, business, health, poverty, and other characteristics based on data from the Census Bureau.

"Brownwood has several strong features working in its favor," said SALSA spokesman Raul Garcia, in a news release. "It has a relatively young population and a labor force with a high school education or better, all reinforced with a 24.7% school age group. Of its 1,525 business firms, 775 (50%+) are owned by women and minorities."

The general population in 2010 was listed as 19,311. The estimated population in 2019 dropped to 18,455, a decline of 4.4%, the report states.

The population breakdown in 2019 was 63.6% white, 28.5% Hispanic, 5.9% Black, 2.2% multi-racial, 1.2% Asian, and 0.2% other, according to the report.

An estimated 4,540 people are younger than 18, or 24.6% of the city’s population. There are 11,128 people ages 19-64, who comprise 60.3% of the population, and 15.1% (2,787) are 65 and older. Females slightly outnumber males 50.8% to 49.2%, the report states.

Approximately 84% of the population older than 25 has a high school education or higher, including 19.5% that hold college degrees.

The labor force --- those 16 years and older --- is 58.5%, according to the report.

Other characteristics are an owner-occupied housing rate of 60.3%, a foreign-born population of 5.8%, and 14.7% of households with children older than 5 years where a language other than English is spoken.

Households with a computer totaled 81.4% but only 70.3% have a broadband internet subscription. Uninsured persons younger than 65 total 18.5%, 9.2% are on disability, and 18.6% live in poverty.

"These favorable demographics illustrate Brownwood’s real strength," Garcia added. "It is the largest city in Central Texas surrounded by Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, San Angelo, Abilene, and Stephenville. Its population is ethnically and racially diverse, and has a good wholesale, retail, manufacturing, and agri-business base."