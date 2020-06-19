They may have already graduated, but that doesn’t mean all local high school senior activities have passed.

Thanks to Fierce Motions in Dance owner Donna Kramer-Almon, Van Alstyne High School seniors will have a prom after all.

The event will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. June 27 in front of her studio on East Marshall Street. The block will be closed to traffic.

Admission to the dance will be free. Kramer-Almon is working to make special tickets for each student.

"This is just for the seniors because the juniors have this year coming," she said. "If this (COVID-19) happens again, I’ll do the same thing for them. Hopefully, we won’t go through another round with this craziness."

Despite having her business upended by coronavirus’s economic impact, Kramer-Almon has worked hard to make high school seniors feel special during this time.

In May, she teamed with local businesses to display senior pictures in downtown store windows. She has also been quietly working to put on an outdoor prom once restrictions were lifted enough to make it possible.

While she may have been the initial driving force behind the event, it’s taken many people to make the evening a reality.

Downtown restaurants Jafar’s Mediterranean Grill, Buck Snort BBQ, The Roost and Romano’s Pizza Cafe have all pitched in to offer discounted meals for high school seniors from 5-6:30 p.m. the evening of the dance.

Other members of the local business community have also stepped up to show their support.

DJ George de Luna will emcee the gig free of charge. JC Young Real Estate Group and Certain Music have donated to the event, and Gypsy Signs is helping with some of the decorations.

Corner Auction Services & Gallery and Kristi Avalos have provided chairs and tables for the evening and Van Alstyne Nutrition will be offering $5 teas and shakes all night.

Kramer-Almon says she is amazed at how the community has stepped up to help her pull off the event.

"Everyone has been fantastic," she said. "One person can come up with an idea, and everybody is all in."

Seniors wishing to attend can pick up their tickets at Fierce Motions in Dance during the last week of June. Kramer-Almon asks that seniors pick up their tickets ahead of time so that she can give Van Alstyne Police an accurate crowd estimate.