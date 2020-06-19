Local residents are invited to participate in a research survey about life in Stephenville that could result in the school district receiving a $1,000 donation.

Participation in the survey is free of cost, and completely anonymous.

Amy Simpson, a graduate student at UT-Austin’s School of Information, is working as a student researcher with the IC² Institute to gather data about rural economic recovery and COVID-19 in Texas. She noted that the circumstances brought about by the pandemic "is making that difficult."

Participants can choose from two methods — either an anonymous survey, an interview, or both. The link to the survey online is: https://utexas.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3rDKef63Sds7MtT?p=1&c=37.

Also, a QR code (pictured) can be used to bring up the same website where the survey and more information can be found.

"Taking the survey is an easy way to participate and support the community," Simpson wrote in an email to the Empire-Tribune. "We want as many people as possible from across Stephenville to take the survey.

"The data gathered will be given to the city in the fall at no cost to Stephenville as part of a larger economic recovery program by the IC² Institute. The IC² Institute specializes in bringing together educational institutions, private industry, and city government to solve problems in communities."

Simpson explained that the community with the most responses based on population will get a $1,000 donation to their local school district.

She emphasized that "everything is done remotely via phone or email or Zoom."

"I'd love to interview members of the community about their experiences living and working in Stephenville," Simpson said. "The questions are easy — basically you just talk about your life and the town."

Simpson noted, "I grew up in a small, rural Texas town, and I know this work will benefit small towns across our state that don't have the means to launch a big research project."

She added that Stephenville representatives will be invited to participate in an economic recovery training developed by IC².

Simpson can be reached by email (amy.simpson@austin.utexas.edu).