Bulletin staff

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has announced one additional positive COVID-19 test result. The total positive tests for Brown County now stands at 62.

According to a news release sent Thursday, it is a man in his 60’s with no recent travel out of Brown County, and he has had no contact with others with a positive test result. The individual has been out in the community. He is currently isolating at home.

Of the latest test results, 19 came back negative from various community sources.

As of Thursday, the current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County include 1,793 tests conducted, 1,679 negative, 52 pending, 62 positive, 48 recovered and 10 deaths.

"The city of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices," the release states.

Visit www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health for up-to-date information regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases and additional preventative measures.

The Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19, (325) 642-2635 and (325) 430-5933. Calls will be taken 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you. The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in medical facilities and allow social distancing. Calls will be answered in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, please call before arrival.