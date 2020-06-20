Special to the Bulletin

The Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club held its annual Prayer Breakfast Thursday.

Attendees included guests from local government, first responders, school systems, and churches at Austin Avenue Church of Christ’s Family Life Center in Brownwood.

Bill Pursch and Morris Horton, Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club members, coordinated the meeting, and many members helped with the meal preparation

Those offering prayers, and the specific area of their concentration, were: Doug House, meal blessing; Tom Gray, military; Charles Lowe, faith-based organizations; Mitch Moore; schools and students; Stephen Haynes, city government; Harold Hogan, national unity and equality; and Emmet Miller, our nation.

