• June 22: State Fair Lamb and Goat Validation 9:00am at the Extension Office

• June 23: State Steer/Heifer Validation 9:00AM – 12:00PM at Bob Clarks Pens

• June 30: Recordbooks Due to the Extension Office

• July3: Extension Office Closed for Independence Day

• July 14: D-7 4-H Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show Burnet, Texas

BROWN COUNTY 4-H NEWS AND UPDATE

2020-21 STEER/HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 23, 2020 9:00am – 12:00pm (MUST BE IN LINE BY 12:00pm) at 2510 FM 2126 Early, Texas 76802 Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

• Safety Measures for Physical Validation Process

As we move forward with our validation this year, our goal is to ensure the safety of you and the committee; therefore, we will be implementing some different guidelines and protocols. With these guidelines in place, physical validation may take more time than usual but with your help we can make this run efficient as possible.

Recommended Practices:

• No more than 10 people should be out of their vehicles and at the validation workstation or table.

• We encourage at-risk family members to avoid validation, if possible. For more information, please visit CDC.gov.

• Paperwork and materials will be brought to the family’s vehicles for overview to allow the persons to remain in vehicles, until the time their individual livestock needs to be in place. Only at this time should persons exit the vehicle.

• To assist the validation committee, please do not wait until the last minute to arrive at validation. Validation will be June 23rd 9:00AM to 12:00PM

If you have any concerns or questions about the guidelines for this year’s physical validation, please contact us as soon as possible and we will work with you. Do not wait until the conclusion of the physical validation date to contact us.

We look forward to a great validation and appreciate everyone helping us work through this.

STATE FAIR LAMB AND GOAT VALIDATION

If you are exhibiting a lamb and/or goat at the State Fair, there will be validation on June 22nd 9:00m at the Extension Office. You must have purchased a tag to validate. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

CONGRATULATIONS TO BROWN COUNTY 4-H MEMBERS

We would like congratulate Brown County 4-H members (Peyton Cockerham, Jensine Stephens, and Adaline Stephens) who competed in the D-7 4-H Photography contest.

CarolAnn Hetzel competed in the D-7 4-H Horse Show. She was the Champion Senior in the stock horse division.

TIPS TO KEEP YOUR RABBIT COOL DURING HOT SUMMER HEAT

Remember rabbits wear a fur coat year-round and must stay cool during the heat of summer. If possible, move inside. Place a small litter box in one corner of the cage. Rabbits are very easily litter box trained. Use cat litter in the box to help with an ammonia smell.

1. If you must leave them outside, place a frozen water bottle in the cage with your rabbit, any size several times a day.

2. Place a soaker hose around your cage. A mister works well on top of cages.

3. Place a wet piece of burlap or rug on top of the cage.

4. Place a ceramic tile in the cage and wet it.

5. Do not wet rabbit completely but you can mist their face and ears.

Rabbits cool their bodies by releasing heat through their ears. Fresh, clean, cool water is a must throughout the day. Put ice cubes in a bottle or water bowl. Most rabbits go off feed during heat. A handful of oak leaves; never sprayed with insecticides, will help. Remember if you give treats try slices of frozen bananas, teaspoon of oatmeal, apple slices, or carrots: make sure they have been washed before feeding your rabbit.

If you have any questions, contact Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

2020-21 MAJOR STOCK SHOW JUDGES

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2020-21 Major Show Market Judges

2020 State Fair of Texas

• Youth Market Steers: Jirl Buck, Madill, OK

• Youth Prospect Steers: Spencer Scotten, Nevada, MO

• Youth Market Barrows: Chad Day, Atlanta, IN

• Youth Market Lambs: Jimmy Davis, Walters, OK

• Youth Market Goats: Barrett Carlisle, St. Leavenworth, KS

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show

• Steers: Jarold Callahan, Yukon, Oklahoma

• Barrows: Travis Platt, Roanoke, Indiana

• Wether Lambs: Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, Virginia

• Wether Goats: Harlan Yocham II, Sapulpa, Oklahoma

2021 San Angelo Stock Show

• Steers: Chad Coburn, Sterling City, Texas

• Barrows: Aaron Cobb, Lake City, Arkansas

• Wether Lambs: Jason Simpson, Ault, Colorado

• Wether Goats: Brent Jennings, Kenly, North Carolina

2021 San Antonio Stock Show

• Steers: Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

• Associate Steer Judge: Dr. Parker Henley, Stillwater, OK

• Barrows: Carey Mittelsteadt, Chickasha, OK

• Wether Lambs: Todd Wise, Keenesburg, CO

• Wether Goats: Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, VA

2021 Houston Livestock Show

• Steers: Shane Bedwell, Holt, MO

• Barrows: Justin Rodibaugh, Rensselaer, IN

• Wether Lambs: Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

• Wether Goats: Dr. Mark Hoge, Good Hope, IL

2021 Rodeo Austin

• Steers: Nick Fitzsimmons, Oklahoma

• Barrows: Ben Bobell, Illinois

• Wether Lambs: Evan Snyder, Pennsylvania

• Wether Goats: Spencer Scotten, Oklahoma

RECORDBOOKS

It is that time to start putting your record book together. If you are planning on putting a record book together here is the website to find the forms and other information you may need for your record book https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/recordbooks/

Due Dates:

• June 30: Final due date to submit recordbooks

If you need assistance, training material or have any questions contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

SHEEP CAPITAL LAMB CAMP

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County are proud to present the 4th Sheep Capital Lamb Camp to be held in San Angelo, Texas on the fairgrounds of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo.

The camp will be open to incoming 3rd Graders through seniors in high school, and exhibitors of all levels of experience are welcome to participate. Registration is limited to the first 80 paid campers. The cost of the camp is $175 per camper and $75 for adults/sponsor. The registration fee will include breakfast and lunch Saturday and Sunday, t-shirt, camp packet, educational seminars, and lots of hands on learning. Camp will be a three-day program, kicking off on Friday, July 31st at 1:00 pm and conclude Sunday, August 2nd following lunch.

For more information contact Brittni Kaczyk at 325-653-7785 or Josh Blanek at 325-659-6522.

Registration is available at: www.sanangelorodeo.com/events/2020/sheep-capital-lamb-camp

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began August 15, 2019. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a second-grader moving into third grade enrolls before Sept. 1 it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after Oct. 31 the cost increases to $30.

ShEducational programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or veteran status. The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating.