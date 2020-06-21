We all know that mosquitos are more than just a buzzing nuisance. Mosquitoes are responsible for the transmission of numerous viruses all over the world with dynamic consequences. Fortunately, there is good news so far from the Centers for Disease Control.

The Centers remind us that, "mosquitos and ticks can’t spread all types of viruses." Also, there is "no data to suggest that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitos or ticks."

Such news is reassuring, but celebrating National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 21-27, will help assure that upcoming outdoor activities will be safe and enjoyable for all.

Dr. Sonia Swiger and Dr. Mike Merchant, both Entomologists with the Texas A&M University System, offer the 4-Ds to help control mosquitos.

Drain or Dump

Remove any standing water around your property. Even small amounts of water, especially with combined with organic materials, like leaves or dirt, provide a great place for mosquito larvae to grow and develop. Scummy pools and birdbaths are ideal places to grow mosquitos, but do not forget to check buckets, tires, and anything that can act as a receptacle for water.

Day, Dusk, and Dark

Despite what some say, mosquitos are capable of biting at anytime of day or night, making other precautions even more important. Mosquitos are capable of biting when "the temperature rises above 55 degrees F", according to Swiger and Merchant.

Dress

While it is likely warm outdoors in Texas, it is important to cover up to limit a mosquito’s opportunity to bite us. We should wear long pants and long-sleeve shirts when outdoors. A tight weave of cloth is recommended as mosquitos might be able to bite through loosely woven fabric.

DEET

We should use a mosquito-repellant containing DEET or one of the following ingredients: IR3535, Picardin, or Oil of eucalyptus (paramenthane-3, 8-diol). There are numerous repellants on the market that do not contain any of these ingredients.

For programs on healthy cooking, physical activity, heart health, diabetes, and blood pressure management, contact your Brown County Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

For a hub of Extension-related resources related to the COVID-19 situation visit: https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/coronavirus/

Courtney Parrott is with the Texas A&M AgrilLife Extension Service. She can be contacted at courtney.parrott@ag.tamu.edu