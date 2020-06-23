The Brown County Sheriff’s Office had no additional information to release Tuesday on the discovery of a deceased person Sunday in the Becan Bayou.

According to a press release Sunday from the sheriff’s office:

On June 21, at approximately 8:28 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, along with Early police and fire Departments and Brownwood Fire Department, responded to a deceased person in the Pecan Bayou near the intersection of FM 2525 and C.C. Woodson Road.

The deceased is believed to be a male subject in his mid to late 50’s who lived near the bridge on C.C. Woodson Road. The deceased has been sent for an autopsy at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.

This matter is still an ongoing investigation with no other information available at this time.