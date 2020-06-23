H-E-B is launching a pay increase plan for its employees, the grocery chain announced on Monday.

The grocery chain said they were turning its Texas Proud Pay program, which gave employees a $2-an-hour pay bump, into a long-term, permanent investment in its employees, it said in a statement. Texas Proud Pay ended on June 21, grocery officials said.

The plan will be tailored to each employee with permanent pay increases "worth more than twice the amount of the temporary program for the average partner over one year, and considerably more over their careers," a statement from H-E-B says.

Employees will also now receive extended medical leave. If an employee is diagnosed with the coronavirus, they will receive pay, the grocery chain said.

Martin Luther King Day will now be a paid holiday for H-E-B employees, whom the company referred to as "partners" in its statement.

"We believe this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our Partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses," H-E-B officials said in the statement.

"Throughout the coronavirus crisis, H-E-B Partners have demonstrated our collective commitment to take care of Texans," officials said.