Brownwood City Council members approved a $685,000 tax note this week to fund several projects.

Council members approved the tax note at their Tuesday meeting, which includes a $35,000 issuance cost.

Financing will be through Citizens National Bank with a 1.5 interest rate, council members were told. The city has a 2103 tax note paying off this fiscal year with a note payment of $104,700.

The annual payment for the new tax note will be $90,0o0 in the first year and will graduate to $105,000 in year seven, council members were told. It will not increase the city budget.

Projects in the tax note are:

• Resurfacing of the Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center pool — $195,000

• New flooring at the Law Enforcement Center — $33,500

• Fleet fuel pumps — $130,000

• Landfill scales — $100,000

• Landfill litter fencing $175,000

• Contingency — $16,500

• Estimated cost of issuance — $35,000

In other business Tuesday, council members:

• Heard a request from Linda Hietman, executive director of Brown County Home Solutions, for a $1,500 subsidy in the next budget year.

• Agreed to accept a donation of a locomotive to the Lehnis Railroad Museum from Vulcan Materials.

• Ratified earlier action by the Brownwood Municipal Development District to approve improvements of up to $65,000 to the Lednicky property on East Commerce.

• Approved a resolution to amend the City Personnel Rules Policy allowing some city employees to conceal-carry handguns while on duty.

• Authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to sign an agreement with the Texas Department of nation for Cares Act reimbursement due to COVID.

• Ratified earlier BMDD action approving a Building Improvement Incentive Program grant to the Turtle Restaurant of up to $19,300.