Staff Report

It’s back to business at Melissa City Hall.

The city announced last week that the facility, located at 3411 Barker Ave., would return to its normal operating hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning June 24.

While face coverings will not be required to be worn by those who enter, they are highly encouraged.

All city departments will now accept visitors without appointments. However, there will still be social distancing requirements in place as well as limits on the number of people allowed in certain confined spaces.

For example, the utility billing office and municipal court will only allow one person at a time at its customer service window areas.

The entry foyer will serve as a waiting area. City staff has marked the floor to direct visitors where to stand and to ensure that proper distancing is adhered to.

City officials are asking people to do their part to help make the reopening successful.

They stress that the easing of restrictions is intended to accommodate only those who need to conduct business with the city. Casual visitors and unnecessary wandering throughout the building are strongly discouraged.

The city also announced last week that Melissa Public Library would open with a modified schedule.

Visitors are now allowed between noon-5 p.m. on weekdays. The library will remain closed on weekends.

Library staff is encouraging visitors to "browse, grab and go" in order to limit time spent in the facility.

Social distancing requirements will be in place, and only four people will be allowed in the building at a time. When that limit is reached, additional visitors will be required to wait in the City Hall foyer until it is their turn to enter the library.

The staff is also asking people not to bring children under age 7 and to send only one family member to the library at a time.

Only two computers will be available, and users will be limited to 30-minute sessions. Those looking to use the library computers are advised to call ahead and make a reservation.

The library’s online programming and curbside pickup program will continue for the foreseeable future. Patrons may pick up their previously requested items from 10 a.m.-noon. All returned items will be quarantined for 24 hours to ensure that they are safe for the next user.

Donations of books and other materials remain prohibited for the time being.

Those who have active COVID-19 symptoms, as well as those with underlying health conditions, are advised to not visit City Hall or the library.