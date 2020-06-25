The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received two positive COVID-19 test results Thursday — one of them in a teen — as well as 16 negatives and one recovery, a press release from the City of Brownwood states.

That puts the new totals at 68 positive cases out of 1,900 tested, with 1,776 negatives, 50 recovered, 10 cheats and 56 pending.

The two new cases are:

• A male in his teens who had contact with known positive, and has not traveled out of the county. He is not hospitalized.

• A male in his 60s, who has not had contact with a positive case, and has not traveled out of the county. He is not hospitalized.

There are currently 8 active cases, three of the active cases are currently hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the health department received a positive test result for a male in his 70s who had contact with a current positive.

A city press release Monday said the the health department had received three positive test results over the weekend. Those cases are:

• A female in her 70’s who has not traveled outside of Brown County with no contact within the community.

• A male in his 20’s who works outside of the county and reports no travel in Brown County.

• A woman in her 40’s who works outside of Brown County. She reported limited travel in our community.

Also Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today announced the state will pause any further phases to open Texas as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID cases and hospitalizations, a press release from Abbott’s office states.

Businesses that are permitted to open under the previous phases can continue to operate at the designated occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families," Abbott said.

"The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business."