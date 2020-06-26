June 30 – Recordbooks Due to the Extension Office

July 3 – Extension Office Closed for Independence Day

14 – D-7 4-H Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show Burnet, Texas

RECORDBOOKS

It is that time to start putting your record book together. If you are planning on putting a record book together here is the website to find the forms and other information you may need for your record book https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/recordbooks/

Due Dates:

• June 30 — Final due date to submit recordbooks

If you need assistance, training material or have any questions contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

TIPS TO KEEP YOUR RABBIT COOL DURING HOT SUMMER HEAT

Remember rabbits wear a fur coat year-round and must stay cool during the heat of summer. If possible, move inside. Place a small litter box in one corner of the cage. Rabbits are very easily litter box trained. Use cat litter in the box to help with an ammonia smell.

1. If you must leave them outside, place a frozen water bottle in the cage with your rabbit, any size several times a day.

2. Place a soaker hose around your cage. A mister works well on top of cages.

3. Place a wet piece of burlap or rug on top of the cage.

4. Place a ceramic tile in the cage and wet it.

5. Do not wet rabbit completely but you can mist their face and ears.

Rabbits cool their bodies by releasing heat through their ears. Fresh, clean, cool water is a must throughout the day. Put ice cubes in a bottle or water bowl. Most rabbits go off feed during heat. A handful of oak leaves; never sprayed with insecticides, will help. Remember if you give treats try slices of frozen bananas, teaspoon of oatmeal, apple slices, or carrots: makesure they have been washed before feeding your rabbit.

If you have any questions, contact Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

2020-2021 MAJOR STOCK SHOW JUDGES

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2020 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers — Jirl BuckMadill, OK

Youth Prospect Steers — Spencer Scotten Nevada, MO

Youth Market Barrows — Chad Day, Atlanta, IN

Youth Market LambsJimmy DavisWalters, OK

Youth Market Goats — Barrett Carlisle, St. Leavenworth, KS

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show

Steers — Jarold Callahan, Yukon, Oklahoma

Barrows — Travis Platt, Roanoke, Indiana

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, Virginia

Wether Goats — Harlan Yocham II, Sapulpa, Oklahoma

2021 San Angelo Stock Show

SteersChad CoburnSterling City, Texas

BarrowsAaron CobbLake City, Arkansas

Wether LambsJason SimpsonAult, Colorado

Wether GoatsBrent JenningsKenly, North Carolina

2021 San Antonio Stock Show

Steers — Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Associate Steer Judge — Dr. Parker Henley, Stillwater, OK

Barrows — TBA

Wether Lambs — Todd Wise, Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, VA

2021 Houston Livestock Show

Steers — Shane Bedwell, Holt, MO

Barrows — ustin Rodibaugh, Rensselaer, IN

Seth SwensonNewark, IL

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Wether GoatsDr. Mark HogeGood Hope, IL

2021 Rodeo Austin

Steers —Nick Fitzsimmons, OK

Barrows— Ben Bobell,IL

Wether Lambs — Evan Snyder,PA

Wether Goats — Spencer Scotten, OK

SHEEP CAPITAL LAMB CAMP

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County are proud to present the 4 th Sheep Capital Lamb Camp to be held in San Angelo, Texas on the fairgrounds of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

The camp will be open to incoming 3rd Graders through seniors in high school, and exhibitors of all levels of experience are welcome to participate. Registration is limited to the first 80 paid campers. The cost of the camp is $175 per camper and $75 for adults/sponsor. The registration fee will include breakfast and lunch Saturday and Sunday, t-shirt, camp packet,educational seminars, and lots of hands on learning. Camp will be a three-day program, kicking off on Friday, July 31 st at 1:00 pm and conclude Sunday, August 2 nd following lunch.

For more information contact Brittni Kaczyk at 325-653-7785 or Josh Blanek at 325-659-6522.

Registration is available beginning May 1 st and can be found attached to this email or at:

https://www.sanangelorodeo.com/events/2020/sheep-capital-lamb-camp

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began August 15, 2019. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31 st the cost increases to $30!!