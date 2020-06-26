Friday

Jun 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM


The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:


Sports South LLC vs. Big Country Firearms Inc. DBA Weakley-Watson Sporting Goods and David Furry, civil


Jose Luis Segovia vs. Monica Jeanette Segovia, divorce


Jason Alexander Murphy vs. Olivia Hope Garcia, divorce


Edward Roland Berry vs. Tammy Lynn Berry, divorce


Sophia Rodriguez vs. Jose Rodriguez, divorce


Maria Gulalupe Pinales Rodriguez vs. Victor Fernando Pinals Rodriguez, divorce


Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert Niety, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Margaret Carter, Betty Steward and Arnold Chandler vs. Rolald Baldwin, real property


Lashawne Griffin vs. Danny Griffin, divorce


K.E.F. vs. C.C.F., divorce


Adam Wayne Mason vs. Lindy Brooke Mason, divorce


Corina Kelly Grandados-Schrank vs. Brayden Jaymes Schrank, divorce


Irvin Lopez vs. Bertha Flore Lopez, divorce


T.A. vs. B.L.W.A., divorce


The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:


Garbriel Stefan Dumea and Bailey Claire Myler


Darrius Eyan Gant and Loressa Diamante Guerrero


Clarence Vance Hickerson and Rhonda Gisele Jefferson


Triston Scott Tawater and Ramie Layce Salazar


John Wesley Armstrong Jr. and Alicia K. Gordon


Bryan Edward Bemis and Kelly Lynn Raglin


Billy Glen Brooks and Stephanie Ann Fondon


Kenneth Allen Clouds and Janice Hammons Patterson


Hunter Clayton Weldon and Lindley Annette Tilley


The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:


Crystal Annette Bates, criminal trespass


Jerrall Bishop, assault causes bodily injury family violence


Michaela Faith Blanton, DWI


Cristy Boulter, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces


Jose Chavez, DWI


Jonathan Travis Clifton, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces


Francisco Delatorre, unlawful carrying weapon


Eric Eugene Dobbins, declaration of nolle prosequi


Larry H. Landers, indecent exposure


Roy Lee Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi


Ashley Nicole Reynolds, assault causes bodily injury family violence


Shanelle Renee Reynolds, assault causes bodily injury family violence


Anthony Daniel Stephens, DWI


Mindy Kay Thacker, declaration of nolle prosequi


Ashley Willeby, assault causes bodily injury family violence