The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Sports South LLC vs. Big Country Firearms Inc. DBA Weakley-Watson Sporting Goods and David Furry, civil

Jose Luis Segovia vs. Monica Jeanette Segovia, divorce

Jason Alexander Murphy vs. Olivia Hope Garcia, divorce

Edward Roland Berry vs. Tammy Lynn Berry, divorce

Sophia Rodriguez vs. Jose Rodriguez, divorce

Maria Gulalupe Pinales Rodriguez vs. Victor Fernando Pinals Rodriguez, divorce

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert Niety, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Margaret Carter, Betty Steward and Arnold Chandler vs. Rolald Baldwin, real property

Lashawne Griffin vs. Danny Griffin, divorce

K.E.F. vs. C.C.F., divorce

Adam Wayne Mason vs. Lindy Brooke Mason, divorce

Corina Kelly Grandados-Schrank vs. Brayden Jaymes Schrank, divorce

Irvin Lopez vs. Bertha Flore Lopez, divorce

T.A. vs. B.L.W.A., divorce

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Garbriel Stefan Dumea and Bailey Claire Myler

Darrius Eyan Gant and Loressa Diamante Guerrero

Clarence Vance Hickerson and Rhonda Gisele Jefferson

Triston Scott Tawater and Ramie Layce Salazar

John Wesley Armstrong Jr. and Alicia K. Gordon

Bryan Edward Bemis and Kelly Lynn Raglin

Billy Glen Brooks and Stephanie Ann Fondon

Kenneth Allen Clouds and Janice Hammons Patterson

Hunter Clayton Weldon and Lindley Annette Tilley

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Crystal Annette Bates, criminal trespass

Jerrall Bishop, assault causes bodily injury family violence

Michaela Faith Blanton, DWI

Cristy Boulter, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Jose Chavez, DWI

Jonathan Travis Clifton, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Francisco Delatorre, unlawful carrying weapon

Eric Eugene Dobbins, declaration of nolle prosequi

Larry H. Landers, indecent exposure

Roy Lee Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi

Ashley Nicole Reynolds, assault causes bodily injury family violence

Shanelle Renee Reynolds, assault causes bodily injury family violence

Anthony Daniel Stephens, DWI

Mindy Kay Thacker, declaration of nolle prosequi

Ashley Willeby, assault causes bodily injury family violence