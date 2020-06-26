The COVID pandemic did not phase progress on the new construction for Heart of Texas Orthopaedics. Brownwood Regional Medical Center and John Masterson, MD are excited to announce the relocation of Heart of Texas Orthopaedics to 2210 Crockett Drive on July 6th.

Not only does the new location provide much needed additional space, it also includes plans for onsite imaging services. With the use of the robotic arm assistant by Dr. Masterson in surgery at Brownwood Regional Medical Center, the clinic patient numbers have increased, and more space was needed.

The clinic hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To make an appointment you may call 325-641-2273 or go to BrownwoodMedicalGroup.com to request an appointment.

The safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority. Many safety measures are in place, including the use of masks inside the clinic. Also, there will be limited seating for patients in the waiting area.

John Masterson, MD Orthopedic Surgeon and the care team of Heart of Texas Orthopaedics are looking forward to meeting your orthopedic needs in their new facility.

Brownwood Regional Medical Center would like to thank the community for their patience during this transition time.

Heart of Texas Orthopaedics is relocating July 6. [Photo provided]