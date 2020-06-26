The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from June 19 through June 26.
Viviana Arredondo, 41, Brownwood, theft
Thomas Brummett, 39, Brownwood, public intoxication
Juan Chacon, 24, Brownwood, possession of marijuana/weekender
Jonathan Clifton, 30, Brownwood, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Tony Curtis Jr., 41, Charlotte, N.C., possession of marijuana
Heath Dozier, 36, Brownwood, traffic warrant
Frank Hinojosa, 17, Bronwood, evading arrest detention, criminal mischief
Thomas Holland, 40, Brownwood, parole warrant
Brandon Horton, 23, Mullin, evidence tampering, failure to ID fugitive, theft from person, theft of property
Ethan Hutchins, 30, Dublin, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering
Timothy Koho, 40, Goldthwaite, violating bond/protective order
Kevin Lambert, 35, Brownwood, theft
Daniel Sanchez, 42, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance
Harvey Sanders, 20, Rochelle, evidence tampering, possession of marijuana, failure to ID
Alejandro Soto, 20, Early, traffic warrant
Christopher Spruill, 36, Early, possession of a controlled substance, DWI
Timothy Stovall, 65, Brookesmith, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Jerimiah Young, 23, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Aaron Ariaz, 31, Garland, motion to adjudicate for possession of marijuana
Kyler Dreith, 17, Brownwood, possession/use/ingest volatile chemical, public intoxication
Primitivo Guerrero, 34, Brownwood, DWI second
Katie Guy, 22, Coleman, DWI/open container, possession marijuana
Ruperto Lopez Jr., 37, Brownwood, terroristic threat
Robert Benson, 24, Brownwood, injury to child/elderly/disabled, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, evidence tampering, traffic warrant
Kelli Cannon, 38, Bastrop, public intoxicaiton, disordcerly conduct
Martin Huerta Jr., 21, Brownwood, theft of property, false statement