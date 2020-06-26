The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from June 19 through June 26.

Viviana Arredondo, 41, Brownwood, theft

Thomas Brummett, 39, Brownwood, public intoxication

Juan Chacon, 24, Brownwood, possession of marijuana/weekender

Jonathan Clifton, 30, Brownwood, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Tony Curtis Jr., 41, Charlotte, N.C., possession of marijuana

Heath Dozier, 36, Brownwood, traffic warrant

Frank Hinojosa, 17, Bronwood, evading arrest detention, criminal mischief

Thomas Holland, 40, Brownwood, parole warrant

Brandon Horton, 23, Mullin, evidence tampering, failure to ID fugitive, theft from person, theft of property

Ethan Hutchins, 30, Dublin, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering

Timothy Koho, 40, Goldthwaite, violating bond/protective order

Kevin Lambert, 35, Brownwood, theft

Daniel Sanchez, 42, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance

Harvey Sanders, 20, Rochelle, evidence tampering, possession of marijuana, failure to ID

Alejandro Soto, 20, Early, traffic warrant

Christopher Spruill, 36, Early, possession of a controlled substance, DWI

Timothy Stovall, 65, Brookesmith, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Jerimiah Young, 23, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Aaron Ariaz, 31, Garland, motion to adjudicate for possession of marijuana

Kyler Dreith, 17, Brownwood, possession/use/ingest volatile chemical, public intoxication

Primitivo Guerrero, 34, Brownwood, DWI second

Katie Guy, 22, Coleman, DWI/open container, possession marijuana

Ruperto Lopez Jr., 37, Brownwood, terroristic threat

Robert Benson, 24, Brownwood, injury to child/elderly/disabled, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, evidence tampering, traffic warrant

Kelli Cannon, 38, Bastrop, public intoxicaiton, disordcerly conduct

Martin Huerta Jr., 21, Brownwood, theft of property, false statement