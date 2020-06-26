Friday

Jun 26, 2020 at 8:11 PM


The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from June 19 through June 26.


Viviana Arredondo, 41, Brownwood, theft


Thomas Brummett, 39, Brownwood, public intoxication


Juan Chacon, 24, Brownwood, possession of marijuana/weekender


Jonathan Clifton, 30, Brownwood, aggravated assault with deadly weapon


Tony Curtis Jr., 41, Charlotte, N.C., possession of marijuana


Heath Dozier, 36, Brownwood, traffic warrant


Frank Hinojosa, 17, Bronwood, evading arrest detention, criminal mischief


Thomas Holland, 40, Brownwood, parole warrant


Brandon Horton, 23, Mullin, evidence tampering, failure to ID fugitive, theft from person, theft of property


Ethan Hutchins, 30, Dublin, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering


Timothy Koho, 40, Goldthwaite, violating bond/protective order


Kevin Lambert, 35, Brownwood, theft


Daniel Sanchez, 42, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance


Harvey Sanders, 20, Rochelle, evidence tampering, possession of marijuana, failure to ID


Alejandro Soto, 20, Early, traffic warrant


Christopher Spruill, 36, Early, possession of a controlled substance, DWI


Timothy Stovall, 65, Brookesmith, public intoxication, disorderly conduct


Jerimiah Young, 23, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana


Aaron Ariaz, 31, Garland, motion to adjudicate for possession of marijuana


Kyler Dreith, 17, Brownwood, possession/use/ingest volatile chemical, public intoxication


Primitivo Guerrero, 34, Brownwood, DWI second


Katie Guy, 22, Coleman, DWI/open container, possession marijuana


Ruperto Lopez Jr., 37, Brownwood, terroristic threat


Robert Benson, 24, Brownwood, injury to child/elderly/disabled, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, evidence tampering, traffic warrant


Kelli Cannon, 38, Bastrop, public intoxicaiton, disordcerly conduct


Martin Huerta Jr., 21, Brownwood, theft of property, false statement