Texas National Guard mobile COVID-19 testing team will be in Brownwood on Wednesday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coggin Intermediate School gym parking lot located at 800 Rogan St. The mobile testing team will be equipped to conduct over 100 tests.

Testing is done through a partnership of the Texas National Guard, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

Please note that all who desire to be tested must register, no symptoms are required, tests will not be done for anyone under 5 years of age.

Registration opens 24 hours in advance online at https://txcovidtest.org or by phone. When a person registers, there will be a follow-up confirmation call back to the individual; if this is not answered, the person will not be fully registered. If the person does not receive the confirmation phone call, they will need to call the registration center back at 512-883-2400. Registration in advance is preferred, however you may register on site.

For questions regarding the mobile testing scheduled for July 1, contact Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator, David Creed at 325.643.2828 (office) or 325.203.3188 (cell).

Residents can also view up-to-date COVID-19 information on the City of Brownwood website at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health.

Other COVID-19 testing options are still available in the area. Residents should contact their primary care physicians for options. The City of Brownwood, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Texas Department of State and Health Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are closely working together to provide the community with the best health practices.

On Friday, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 8 negative COVID-19 test results.

There are currently 8 active cases, three of the active cases are currently hospitalized.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

1925 Tested

1784 Negative

73 Pending

68 Positive Cases

50 Recovered

10 Deaths