Early voting in the July 14 Primary Runoff Election opens Monday. The final day of early voting will be July 14.

Early voting will take place in the Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk.

Hours are:

• Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 8 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, July 9 through Friday, July 10 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day voting on July 14 will take place at the elections office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the Republican Party runoff, voters will chose between Jon Francis and Glenn Rogers in the Texas House District 60 race.

In the Democrat Party runoff, voters will choose between Royce West and Mary "MJ" Heger in the U.S. Senate race. Also in the Democratic Party runoff, voters will chose between Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda in the race for railroad commissioner.

According to an email from Elections Administrator Larry Franks, voters are encouraged to wear face coverings or masks. Elections officials will wipe down voting machines with alcohol swabs after every use. Social distancing and hand sanitization will be practiced.