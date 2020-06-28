The Austin City Council is running out of time.

City staffers and council members must craft a 2020-21 budget while still reeling amid repeated financial blows from a state-mandated revenue cap, the global coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest.

Each of those issues taken on its own would have been a major disruption in the city’s fiscal planning process. Together, they have created an unprecedented challenge city leaders are struggling to navigate as important deadlines approach.

Ed Van Eenoo, Austin’s deputy chief financial officer, drafted financial plans in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the 2007-08 financial crisis, both of which sparked substantial financial volatility for cities throughout the country, he said.

The current crisis overshadows them all.

"It has been a cycle unlike any other I've seen before," Van Eenoo said.

Despite the widespread uncertainty associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent calls to strip funding from the Austin Police Department late in the budget process, Van Eenoo said he is confident his team will present a balanced budget that meets community expectations.

"I hope what people see when they see this budget is a budget that reflects their priorities and, at the very least, a budget that is moving in the direction of the priorities that we've heard both from the City Council and the community," he said.

Exactly how Austin’s latest spending plan will address the city’s most pressing issues is fraught with questions, and there isn’t much time to sort them out.

Stress points

City leaders headed into 2020 understanding that local property tax revenue increases would be limited to 3.5%, which was mandated by the 2019 state Legislature. In response, Austin started its budgeting process a month early. Council members will see a draft of the budget July 13, then hold public hearings and meetings ahead of a final vote in August.

"In order for the city to have the option of increasing the tax rate to beyond 3½%, we needed to have our budget adopted this year in mid-August as opposed to mid-September," Van Eenoo said. "So it was already a stress point that we had moved the whole budget forward by a month."

But as city staffers worked through the budget, COVID-19 prompted the lockdown in March, throwing a wrench in planning as the disease continues to devastate the local economy, including heavy dips in sales tax, hotel occupancy tax and airport revenue.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 disaster declaration raised the possibility that the 3.5% tax cap won’t apply in 2020 or 2021, pending voter approval. That could mean a tax increase of up to 8% in Austin, though some council members have signaled that they will try to keep the number lower.

Austin's budget came in at $4.2 billion in 2019, which included an 8% increase in the city's property tax rate. For Austin homeowners, the average city tax bill was just over $1,400, nearly a $100 increase over the previous year.

"While it's possible that that cap does not apply because of the emergency, the thinking behind it is still important for us, especially now," Council Member Ann Kitchen said. "We are going to want to keep our tax rate as low as possible, just given all the challenges that the community has."

Raising taxes might bring more revenue, but it isn’t a financial silver bullet, as the economic impact of the coronavirus continues to surge, along with new cases.

Van Eenoo said $170 million the city received in federal coronavirus relief was a blessing and will play a large role in keeping Austin’s budget structurally sound for the next two fiscal years. But council members say the city will need more support.

"One of the huge questions for us is how far will our federal funding go? How far does FEMA go, how far will the CARES Act go and the other buckets of funding that cities have access to?" Kitchen said. "We were feeling fairly good about that a couple of weeks ago."

Council Member Greg Casar said the responsibility to care for those hit, either physically or financially, by the pandemic has increasingly fallen on local governments. Without additional help, he said, the city will be forced to pull more rainy day funds to meet the community’s needs.

"The council is going to prioritize saving lives and taking care of people, no matter what," Casar said. "This is a rainy day if I've ever seen one."

Marc Ott, Austin’s former city manager who now serves as the executive director of the International City/County Management Association, said local jurisdictions throughout the country are feeling the same burdens as Austin.

"The financial impact has been pretty severe," Ott said. "Local government is appreciative of the support that it has gotten from the federal government, but it's not enough."

A third budget hurdle for the city emerged in June, in the final stretch of the budget proposal write-up. The national uproar over police brutality stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis arrived in Austin. In response, local criminal justice advocates and city leaders called for deep cuts to the Police Department’s budget.

"So we've had to, again, kind of stop and reset and reevaluate our approach to policing — what we can do in such a short time frame," Van Eenoo said.

The city this year budgeted $440 million for the Police Department, about 40% of the city’s general fund. Combine that with the Fire Department, Austin-Travis County EMS and other agencies, and the entire public safety budget accounts for about 67% of the general fund.

"If you were to go back five or six years you would see the general fund budget was close to 72% public safety expenses, and now it's down to 67%," Van Eenoo said. "That's by design. That has been by the direction of the City Council, saying that balance had swayed too far towards public safety and that we needed to re-balance our budget to be more focused on community services, including public health and housing services."

City leaders have committed to cutting roughly 100 positions in the Police Department, for a savings of about $10 million. More severe cuts — tied to a drastic overhaul of public safety thinking and funding in the city — probably will have to wait.

Some council members, however, have signaled they want to see more substantive cuts to the Police Department budget now, including shifting items long placed under the policing umbrella, such as victim services, the forensics lab and the training academy.

New priorities

"It’s going to be tough," said Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, who chairs the city’s new Public Safety Committee, which began discussing police funding and priorities June 18. "There's a little bit of honesty that we should have with ourselves as a community, that this budget that the manager puts out is not going to be the budget we want, because there just isn't time to get the budget we want on Day One."

However, Flannigan said, the city could still come away in August with a solid budget to meet state deadlines and then schedule amendments to address the larger issues related to policing reforms.

"Just because you have to set the budget in August in order to set the tax rate doesn't mean it's the only time you can change the budget," he said.

Council Member Leslie Pool said making the changes that need to happen won’t be a quick or easy process and will include communitywide conversations to fully reimagine policing.

"There's a lot of hard work ahead of everybody. It’ll be controversial work, and it'll take time. I think it'll be worth the work," she said.

Others want to see more change now.

Council Member Delia Garza said in mid-June, during a briefing from Van Eenoo, that she didn’t know whether she could vote to approve a budget that fell short of that.

Casar echoed her sentiments Thursday, saying significant changes are possible and he plans to fight for them.

"There was some level of folks hearing the city manager's office say, ‘We're just not going to make changes here.’ What I heard is, when the city manager presents the budget, he's only going to be able to make an incremental amount of change because the direction was so new and the documents need to be finalized, too," Casar said. "That means that the council and the community have to go to work and make that really significant change, as much as possible, and I think we can do that."

Despite the fiscal uncertainty, many advocates and some council members have said they hope to find a silver lining by taking advantage of the moment to drive policies that probably would not have been possible under normal circumstances.

"Now, with the pandemic and police reform and calls from advocates for defunding and others, I think we finally have a moment in history where we can make the types of big structural changes that are very difficult to make when times are good," Flannigan said.

Priorities include coronavirus economic recovery efforts and social programs, such as homelessness.

Kitchen said the city already has injected funding into the local economy through loans and grants for businesses, nonprofits and individuals. But since the beginning of the pandemic, city leaders have been keenly aware that it isn’t enough.

"It's going to be really important for the public to let us know what they think," Kitchen said. "It's always important during the budget process that we hear from the public. I think it's particularly important this year as we try to balance all these things."