Since the last COVID-19 report card was released on Friday, the city of Amarillo’s public health department is reporting a decrease of 19 net active cases of the virus in Potter County and an increase of 17 net active cases in Randall County on Monday’s COVID-19 report card.

A total increase of 34 COVID-19 cases in the two counties from Friday brings the total to 3,717 cases of COVID-19 in Potter County and Randall County, 1,127 of which are currently active. There have been 2,544 recoveries and 46 deaths related to the virus.

According to Monday’s report card, there have been 23,775 conducted COVID-19 tests reported to the city’s public health department, 382 of which are currently pending.

The city of Canyon, according to a post from its police department on Facebook, stated that there have been a total of 79 confirmed positive cases of the virus in the Canyon zip code, 79015. Out of those 79 cases, 30 of them are active and there have been 48 recoveries and one death related to the virus.

An increase of 15 total cases since Friday brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Potter County to 2,873, 904 of which are currently active. There have been 1,930 recoveries and 39 deaths related to the virus.

An increase of 19 total cases since Friday brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Randall County to 844, 223 of which are currently active. There have been 614 recoveries and seven deaths related to the virus.

The next report card will be released Tuesday afternoon and the next COVID-19 news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at www.amarillo.gov/live.

For more information, as well as more statistics related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Potter and Randall Counties, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.