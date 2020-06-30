Brownwood Regional Medical Center’s main entrance is now open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for people who don’t have COVID symptoms.

According to a BRMC press release:

Brownwood Regional Medical Center announces the Main Entrance (North) at 1501 Burnett Road is a Green Safe Zone. It is now open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for non-COVID symptom patients (those scheduled for procedures and outpatient services) and visitors.

All who enter the hospital must have a face covering or mask. We continually screen all patients, visitors, physicians and staff daily. As we continue to limit exposure risks to our physicians, staff and patients, we want to remind everyone that only one designated visitor per non-COVID patient per stay.

COVID symptom patients and those entering after hours must wear a face covering or mask and will enter the Walk-in Emergency Room entrance off Streckert Drive. This is the only entrance available after hours and on the weekends. Everyone will be screened up on arrival.

We appreciate your patience during this time, because safety is our top priority for our patients, visitors and staff members.