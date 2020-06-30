The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has reported the first COVID case of a staff member at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex.

In another matter, Camille Cain, the Executive Director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, issued a statement on the death of Giddings State School staff member Sean Wilson. Mr. Wilson, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 22.

Wilson died at his home late on June 28.

"The entire TJJD family is grieving over the loss of Sean Wilson, a dedicated staff member at the Giddings State School who cared deeply for the youth he worked with," the statement said. "Sean had worked for the State of Texas for 14 years and for TJJD since 2014. He leaves behind a loving wife and an 8-year-old son. We are devastated by their loss and mourn with them during this time."

According to the agency:

• Two youth at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, tested positive for COVID.

• Two youth at one of TJJD’s halfway houses tested positive. Two

additional youth are awaiting testing. These are the first youth to test positive at a

halfway house.

• Two Youth Development Coaches at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive.

• The youth who have tested positive for COVID-19 all remain on campus for treatment.

• The agency has administered a total of 242 COVID-19 tests to youth.

Since the start of the pandemic, 25 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

• Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 13

• Gainesville State School: 3

• Giddings State School: 8

• McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 0

• Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 1